BBC Breakfast star returns to show after extended absence – fans delighted

BBC Breakfast welcomed back a fan favourite presenter on Wednesday morning following an extended period of absence.

Business presenter Nina Warhurst made her return to the studio in Media City after almost seven months away.

The 43-year-old signed off on maternity leave back in June last year before welcoming her third baby, a little girl named Nancy.

© BBC Nina Warhurst returned to BBC Breakfast on Wednesday

Hosts Jon Kay and Sarah Campbell, who was standing in for regular presenter Sally Nugent, gave Nina a warm welcome as she delivered her first business report of the morning during Wednesday's show.

"Delighted to say that back from maternity leave is Nina!" said Jon, turning to Nina in the corner of the studio. "Welcome back, lovely to see you."

"Thank you very much, lovely to be back," Nina responded, before admitting that she was missing her little girl at home. "I've missed the gang, I'm missing the baby this morning, very much but it's lovely to be back, best job in the world. And best baby in the world! I know everyone thinks their baby is the best one, but sorry guys, mine actually is."

© BBC Breakfast Nina and Ted announced their baby's birth in July

Fans were equally as pleased to see Nina back on their screens. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Turned on @BBCBreakfast and @NinaWarhurst is back! Welcome back Nina!" while another added: "@BBCBreakfast @NinaWarhurst Great to see you back to brighten up our mornings Nina. We've missed you."

A third viewer penned: "Lovely to see Nina back!"

The arrival of Nina's little girl was announced on BBC Breakfast back in July. Jon and Sally shared the exciting news with viewers, showing a photo of Nina and her husband Ted cradling their newborn in hospital. Watch the clip below.

WATCH: Jon and Sally announce arrival of Nina Warhurst's third baby

Following her baby's arrival, Nina opened up about her pregnancy experience, admitting she found it "harder" than her previous two.

"A harder pregnancy. A tougher delivery and a longer recovery… maybe it’s being older… but also I'd somehow forgotten," she penned on social media in July, before going on to detail some of her symptoms, including "swollen scars, bleeding breasts, mastitis fever, hormonal crashes" and exhaustion.

The TV star shares Nancy with her husband Ted

As well as Nancy, Nina and Ted, who have been married since 2014, also share two young boys: Digby, who arrived in 2016, and Michael, who was born two years later in 2018.

Nina isn't the only BBC Breakfast star who welcomed a baby in recent months. Emma Vardy, who is the LA Correspondent at BBC News, gave birth to a little boy in August last year.

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram Nina and Ted and their two boys, Digby and Michael

Taking to Instagram at the time, she penned: "Presenting my best breaking news ever. Baby boy Jago Fionn is here."

Since welcoming her baby, Emma, who was previously the BBC's Ireland Correspondent, has moved Stateside after accepting a new role as the BBC's LA Correspondent.

© Emma Vardy/Instagram Emma Vardy welcomed her baby boy Jago Fionn in August

During Nina's time off, Emma often stepped in for the star before welcoming her own baby.