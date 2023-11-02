ABC meteorologist Ginger Zee makes candid work admission following difficult time at home: 'Always so hard to leave'

Ginger Zee felt the struggle of long hours on the job during an early Thursday morning shift on Good Morning America while also dealing with trouble at home.

The ABC News meteorologist, 42, shared a photograph of herself looking into the camera with the NYC traffic flashing behind her on the George Washington Bridge, before the sun had even risen.

She looked more tired than usual, and confirmed just as much in her caption, writing: "Sleepy or frozen? Gorgeous sunrise as some record lows are falling across the south and coldest air of the season filters into the northeast now."

VIDEO: Ginger Zee concerns fans as she reports on Tropical Storm Idalia

Ginger shared: "And I am definitely sleepy… little guy got sick last night and had us up late. Always so hard to leave but especially when they are feeling icky."

Ginger and her husband, fellow journalist Ben Aaron, share two sons, seven-year-old Adrian and five-year-old Miles, and it seemed like one of them wasn't doing very well.

"Hope he feels better. Too much candy???" one concerned fan wrote, to which Ginger responded: "I wish! Some sort of wheezy cough."

© Instagram Ginger captured in the middle of her reporting in a photograph, asking fans whether she looked "frozen or sleepy?"

Another sweetly said: "Healing lights and love to your little," while a third joked: "Sleepy. You're definitely not frozen. You're from Michigan. This isn't freezing yet. This is just a bit cold for you. Lol thank you for all you do. I appreciate you," and Ginger wrote back: "Hahaha I'm a baby when it comes to cold though."

However, her sons were definitely in good spirits over the weekend for the family's Halloween celebration, and Ginger revealed that this year, they'd gone all out.

They made their annual spooky bash a Tim Burton-themed event, with all four dressing up in costumes inspired by one of his iconic characters: Ginger as the Corpse Bride, Ben as Jack Skellington, Adrian as Edward Scissorhands, and Miles as Beetlejuice.

© Instagram Ginger and husband Ben hosted their annual Halloween party

In fact, Ben even made and edited an elaborate family video of the crew showing off their character acting skills one by one over a spooky dinner table.

The GMA star, however, found pride in being able to resourcefully cobble together their looks, using mostly material they already had and borrowed items, in a bid to lead a more sustainable life.

She wrote on Instagram after the holiday: "Proud to say our costumes were purchased second hand, borrowed or made from things we had (save one wig)… each of us took a different Tim Burton character, a medley if you will.

"A few BTS moments from the kids and our fun video we made. Hope you all have a safe and happy Halloween."

Their dynamite Halloween house party featured appearances from their various close friends and colleagues, and Ginger penned alongside some incredible videos: "Our Halloween party was full of mambo magic by @eddietorresjr and superb crew! Great night with super friends."

