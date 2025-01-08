Giovanni Pernice makes major announcement as he reunites with former co-star

Giovanni Pernice has delighted his fans as the former Strictly Come Dancing professional revealed that he was reuniting with his former co-star Lauren Oakley for a new series of dance classes.

Taking to Instagram, the Italian dancer shared the announcement from Donaheys with him embracing Lauren, who is a close friend. A second photo featured the dancing pair at one of the brand's 'Dancing Weekends', with Lauren looking glamorous in a beautiful blue dress, while Giovanni showed off his toned physique with an open velvet shirt.

In a lengthy caption, the dancer penned: "Announcement! I'm absolutely thrilled to share that I'll be joining the amazing team at @donaheys for some fabulous Dancing with the Stars Weekends this year!

"And to make it even better – I'll be partnered with the fabulous @laurenmayoakley. We can't wait to hit the dance floor with all of you, whether you're stepping into your first dance class or already a seasoned dancer – come join us for an unforgettable weekend of fun and some serious dancing."

Giovanni continued: "It's always such an incredible experience - we get to dance, teach, and perform for you! Let's bring the passion, the energy, and of course, the fun!

Don't miss out – get ready to dance like never before! For info and to book, go to donaheys.co.uk/celtic. See you there!"

© Guy Levy Giovanni was axed from the Strictly line-up following bullying allegations from Amanda Abbington

Giovanni rose to fame on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, joining the show in 2015 and only leaving last year when he became swamped in bullying allegations from his former dance partner, Amanda Abbington.

The network launched an investigation into his behaviour following Amanda's complaints, which ultimately led to the dancer being dismissed from the popular dancing competition.

© Getty Giovanni won the Italian version of Strictly after his sacking

While the 34-year-old was cleared of physical abuse claims, the investigation upheld some complaints of verbal bullying. The findings noted that Giovanni's language could sometimes be "belittling" but found no evidence of aggressive behaviour.

Despite the dismissal, Giovanni was quickly signed onto the Italian version of the show, Ballando con le Stelle. The star was partnered with singer Bianca Guaccero, with the pair lifting the crown together.