Rod Stewart pulls out of show last-minute for health reasons

Sir Rod Stewart has issued an apology after he was forced to pull out of his 200th residency celebration show on Wednesday due to strep throat.



The legendary rock singer, 79, was due to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas as part of his 13-year residency, 'The Hits' which premiered in 2011.

Confirming his cancellation, the singer shared an emotional statement on Instagram which read: "I'm desperately sorry to miss the 200th show celebration. Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me.

"I'm absolutely gutted. I've been looking forward to this concert for so long. My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused."

He finished by adding: "Thankfully we'll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there."

The Maggie May hitmaker received an inundation of supportive messages from concerned fans. One penned: "Wishing you a speedy recovery!" while a second noted: "Can't mess with strep! It can be nasty. We'd rather get you healthy to sing to us for many more years!" and a third chimed in: "Take care of yourself Rod."

Rod's health update comes after he celebrated with family for the first anniversary of his scotch whiskey brand titled Wolfie's Whisky.

The star was joined by his wife Penny Lancaster in addition to several of his children including daughter Renee, 32, and son Liam, 29, whom he shares with his former partner, Rachel Hunter. Also in attendance were Sean, 43, from Rod's first marriage to Alana Stewart, and son Aiden, 13, whom Rod shares with Penny.

For the family affair, Sir Rod made a statement in a bold black-and-white striped suit which he paired with a polka dot shirt and clashing, striped brogues.

Loose Women star Penny, meanwhile, struck sartorial gold in an ultra-feminine leopard print slip dress trimmed with black lace. She carried a relaxed denim jacket and finished off her look with a pair of bejewelled sandals in caramel.

Rod's family life

Aside from Renee, Liam, Sean and Aiden, Rod is also a doting father to Alastair, whom he shares with model Penny, Sarah, 60, Kimberly, 44, and Ruby, 37.

Reflecting on his blended family, Rod told PEOPLE: "I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids. You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."

Penny has taken her step mother duties in her stride. During a chat with HELLO! in 2017, she said: "It's been a learning curve but a wonderful one. It's so lovely that we're all so close and they all turn to me for advice, to talk about dad, boyfriends and career choices. It's a big happy family now."

Musing on her role as a step grandmother, she went on to say: "Together Rod and I have a grandchild. I'm step-granny and that's wonderful because Kimberly's daughter Delilah is almost the same age as our little Aiden and they get on like brother and sister."