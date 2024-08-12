Khloe Kardashian's asks for help online following public faux-pas related to sister Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian is incredibly down-to-earth despite being part of one of America's most famous families.

The Kardashians star is often interacting with her millions of followers on social media, and wasn't afraid to ask for help over the weekend after realizing she'd made an error on Instagram connected to a post about her sister, Kylie Jenner.

Khloe had paid tribute to her youngest sister on her 27th birthday, choosing a selection of photos of the pair of them together dancing at a party, as well as one of Kylie admiring a lavish looking birthday cake.

However, Khloe was not happy with the accompanying music she had accidentally picked for the post, which was a variation of 'Happy Birthday'.

Taking to the comments section, she asked: "I used the wrong song lol I mean it’s fine but wasn’t my intention haha can I still edit that once it’s posted?"

Khloe Kardashian addressed an error she had made on Kylie Jenner's birthday post

Fans were quick to respond telling her that unfortunately she wasn't able to change the song once it had been posted.

One follower even commented that the song was boring, to which Khloe replied: "Yes I know, thanks for the positive words, I picked the wrong song and don't know to change it once it's posted but it's not that deep." Another follower told the Good American designer: "I love how triggered people are over a song," to which she responded with a bunch of crying with laughter emojis.

© Kevin Mazur Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are incredibly close

"Embrace the song, what's done is done," another added, to which the mother-of-two replied: "That's the spirit!"

Khloe's sweet tribute to Kylie read: "Happy birthday to my sweet little baby @kyliejenner. Whoever is lucky enough to be in your orbit knows what a beautiful and special soul you are. You truly are magic in a bottle and nothing will ever dispel the beauty and magic that is you."

© Instagram Family is everything to Khloe

She continued: "I have a wish for you. I wish and hope that you realize that this will be a year of great happiness. Happiness from within that oozes out of your skin. That the smile I see on your face never changes and your bright light only gets brighter.

"I wish that in this beautiful new birth year for you, that you continue to find peace and purpose. I wish that you continue to dance, sing, smile, create all the memories you possibly can and explore the world as no one has before. God built us superhero strong for a reason. God put us together for a greater purpose. Let’s never forget how blessed we are simply to have the tribe we have.

© Getty Images Khloe and Kylie together in 2022

"Of course not only this year but all years to follow will be years filled with love like in the movies, supreme invincible health and divine euphoric happiness!

"Happy birthday my Ky. I love you more than words can describeforever your dance partner."

Kylie was more than touched by her older sister's words, and replied in the comments: "Crying".

© Instagram Khloe with her two children True and Tatum

Khloe and Kylie have a very close bond, with the former having helped raise both Kylie and her older sister Kendall, 28, when they were growing up.

The reality star was 13 when her youngest sister was born and loved helping to take care of her. Khloe adores her family and is often considered the "favorite aunt" amongst her many nieces and nephews.

Both Kylie and Blac Chyna have said that their children are closest to Khloe, who they sweetly call 'Koko'.Khloe is also a doting mom to two children, True, six, and Tatum, two, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

