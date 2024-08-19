Rob Kardashian poses in swimming pool with famous family in must-see photo

Rob Kardashian is a fan favorite in the Kardashian family but over the past decade, he's stepped back from the spotlight and rarely features online or on the family's reality show.

However, fans were reminded of the dad-of-one's time on the long-running show this weekend, when Kim took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from their early days on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the picture, Rob, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney all posed in the swimming pool during a family vacation.

Kourtney was seen posing on Rob's shoulders in one snapshot, while group shot saw Kourtney and Rob laugh as the Poosh founder pretended to push Kim in the water.

The Skims founder simply captioned the image "nostalgic." resulting in a mass of comments from fans."Golden era of the Kardashians," one fan wrote, while another commented: "This is making me want to watch KUWTK again!" A third added: "We miss you Rob!"

While Rob doesn't appear on social media anymore, he occasionally posts pictures of his home life with is eight-year-old daughter Dream, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

Rob lives close to sister Khloe's house and his daughter is often over there too, featuring in sweet photos posted by her aunt on social media.

Rob Kardashian was last pictured at Khloe Kardashian's birthday celebrations earlier this year

Khloe has previously revealed that she considers herself a third parent to Dream.During an episode of The Kardashians, during which Khloe was helping to plan Dream's sixth birthday party in 2022, she said: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people.

"I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Rob is notoriously private

Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

The star also praised Rob's parenting skills: "Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs.

© Instagram Rob's daughter Dream with her famous aunt and cousins

"Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been," she said.

Khloe even has a necklace with the names of her two children and Dream, showing just how much she values the little girl.Rob is more than grateful for Khloe's close involvement in his family life and this was more than evident when he paid tribute to her on her birthday.

© Lester Cohen Rob with his family on the red carpet back in 2007

His message read: "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you."

