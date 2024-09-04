Emily Andre reveals 'mixed feelings' in bittersweet family update

Emily Andre has spoken frankly about having 'mixed feelings' as her two eldest children head back to school.

In a post shared to Instagram, the NHS doctor, who shares three children with her musician husband Peter, detailed the bittersweet process of prepping for the school return. Opening up, she wrote: "Summers over, back to school. Mixed feelings as Millie heads into her last year of primary school can't believe how time has flown."

© Instagram Emily Andre with her two children, Theo and Amelia

Emily, 34, included a touching video in which Peter and Emily could be seen kicking off the school run with their adorable brood. The mother-of-three included clips of her children's folded uniform, a video of Emily braiding ten-year-old Amelia's hair, and a final clip of Peter taking Amelia and Theo, seven, to school in the car. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Emily Andre reveals 'mixed feelings' in bittersweet back to school update

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Thank you for keeping it real!!! Love all the videos!," while a second noted: "Time flies, you have to take these precious moments and bottle them," and a third chimed in: "Wow, where has time gone. You both make it look too easy."

© Instagram Emily and Peter tied the knot in 2015

Emily's baby daughter Arabella also made a cameo appearance in the emotional clip. Peter and Emily welcomed their bundle of joy on 2 April. Whilst they initially struggled to pick a moniker, the duo finally settled on Arabella Rose Andréa.

Whilst the couple are clearly wrapped up in a baby bubble, it seems that they have no plans to expand their brood. Opening up to The Sun, Peter said: "This time we're pretty sure it's going to be our last one."

Aside from Amelia, Theo and Arabella, Peter is also a doting father to Junior, 19, and Princess, 17, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

© Instagram The couple share a blended family

During a candid chat with Bella Magazine, Emily shared: "I treat the kids the same and just try to be supportive. I guess it's a different approach with teenagers, but in many ways, it's about being open and allowing them to come to you.

"It's a tough balance to get right and no one's perfect. But we do our best."

Emily and Peter's love story

Lovebirds Emily and Peter first crossed paths in November 2012 after being introduced to one another by Emily's father, Ruaraidh. In 2010, Peter was treated by Emily's father for painful kidney stones. After forming a bond with consultant urologist Ruraidh, Peter subsequently met Emily who had been a medical student at the time.

© Shutterstock The pair met through Emily's father

After a whirlwind romance, Peter popped the question on New Year's Eve in 2013. They wed in 2015 at Mamhead House in Exeter, with Emily looking every inch the blushing bride in an angelic Sassi Holford Italian Mikado bridal gown complete with lace sleeves.

© Instagram Peter and Emily welcomed Arabella in April

The pair welcomed their eldest, Amelia, in January 2014, son Theo in November 2016 and youngest Arabella in April this year.