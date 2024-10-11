Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana bring the glamour to London Film Festival's red carpet

The London Film Festival is officially in full flow! After welcoming Sir Elton John and Cate Blanchett to the red carpet on day two, the star-studded event has continued in style with day three on Friday 11 October.

The likes of Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana arrived at Royal Festival Hall for a glittering evening celebrating the screening of Emilia Perez, while Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty posed for photos at BFI Southbank ahead of the A Thousand Blows screening. Keep scrolling to see the most glamorous celebrities…

1/ 7 © Dave Benett Selena Gomez Selena Gomez was a lady in red, having swapped her Schiaparelli black gown for the film's photocall for an eye-catching scarlet frock. The Rare Beauty founder showcased her figure in the dress, which featured off-the-shoulder straps, a bow waist and an A-line, princess skirt. Red heels a diamond necklace and a high ponytail completed her sleek appearance.

2/ 7 © Jeff Spicer Karla Sofía Gascón We Are Nobels star Karla Sofía Gascón joined the leading ladies on the red carpet in the autumnal dress of dreams. A rich burgundy material was ruched into a one-shouldered silhouette that hugged her figure, while the Spanish star's long hair had been styled into glam Hollywood waves.

3/ 7 © Mike Marsland Zoe Saldana Sharp tailoring was the look of the moment for Zoe Saldana. She posed for pictures in a deep blue strapless frock with a structured tulip skirt featuring pockets. She kept her accessories to a minimum aside from a colourful accessory in her slicked-back bun.

4/ 7 © Dave Benett Erin Doherty Erin Doherty looked edgy in a boxy, oversized leather blazer, which she teamed with tailored trousers and no top. Continuing her effortless style statement, The Crown actress wore her hair down in soft waves that fell past her shoulders, tucking the front strands behind her ears.

5/ 7 © Dave Benett Malachi Kirby Malachi Kirby cut a dapper figure in a crisp white shirt underneath a button-up double-breasted suit jacket.

6/ 7 © James Veysey/Shutterstock Stephen Graham Line of Duty's Stephen Graham kept it classic in an all-black outfit, layering a suit jacket over his ebony collared polo shirt.

7/ 7 © James Veysey/Shutterstock Hannah Walters Hannah Walters gave us a lesson in colour pairing. She wore a navy co-ord including wide-leg trousers and a floaty top underneath a bright green kimono. We're loving her bouncy blowdry!

