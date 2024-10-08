Craig Melvin's Today co-host wishes him luck as star makes bold statement about topic close to his heart

Craig Melvin has made no secret of his love for the NFL and during Tuesday's edition of Today, said there was "no one stopping" the Kansas City Chiefs from continuing their winning start to the 2024 NFL season after their 26 - 13 victory against the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

Joining hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and weather forecaster Al Roker on the show to discuss the team's big win, Craig said: "I tell you, if the Chiefs can stay healthy, no one is stopping them."

However, Al suggested that Craig may have jinxed the Chiefs's chance of winning their next game with his statement.

© NBC Al Roker suggested with Craig may have jinxed the Chiefs' next win

"You know, it's not often when you can actually mark the moment a jinx has been put on," said the 70-year-old.

Craig responded: "Wow. You think I jinxed them? I hope you're wrong."

Savannah was quick to point out that Craig's ten-year-old son, Delano, is a huge fan of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, prompting Hoda to wish her co-star good luck for the next game.

© Getty Images Craig is a huge NFL fan

Craig shares his love of the Chiefs with his son Delano, who got the chance to interview Patrick back in 2022 when he joined his dad for a sit-down interview with the football star and his teammate Travis Kelce.

At the time, Delano asked his idol: "What do you look for in a friend?"

Praising his interviewing skills, Patrick responded: "Oh, that’s a great question. I think what I look for in a friend is loyalty, someone's that's going to be with me through thick and thin, someone that cares not only about me, but my family as well. And someone that has my best interest.

"And I think that's what I got in this big guy right here," he added, gesturing towards Travis.

Craig's son Delano is also a big Chiefs fan

As well as Delano, Craig is also a doting dad to his seven-year-old daughter Sybil. The journalist shares his two children with his wife, sports broadcaster Lindsay Czarniak.

In September last year, Craig revealed his son might be interested in following in his dad's footsteps as he reflected on highlights from the year on Today.

Craig shares his children with his wife Lindsay Czarniak

"I'll tell you about a moment that stood out for me was when my son came with me to work," Craig told HELLO!. "He got to interview Jimmy Fallon. He helped Lester Holt interview him. How great is that."

Craig with his kids in 2022

"It was legit the first time where I got the impression he was mildly interested in what I do for a living," he added. "He's interviewed a few other people too now and that's exciting and wonderful to see."