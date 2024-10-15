Cameron Diaz stepped into the spotlight for a rare public appearance at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit 2024 on October 14.

The 52-year-old was radiant in a chic, black ensemble with her long, blonde hair worn loose around her shoulders.

Her complexion was glowing and she looked natural as she posed for photos and took the stage at the event in Laguna Niguel, California.

Cameron discussed the evolution of her organic and vegan-friendly wine brand wine brand, Avaline, alongside co-founder, Katherine Power.

She also opened up about her decision to step back from her acting career for many years to focus on her life away from the cameras.

© Getty Images Cameron Diaz looked glowing as she took the stage at the event

"It felt like something I had to do to reclaim my own life," she said of the break. “It really comes to: What are you passionate about? For me, it was building my family."

Cameron is married to Benji Madden and they are proud parents to two young children who they welcomed in secret.

In December 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raddix, via surrogate.

© Getty Images Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power attend Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit 2024

Earlier this year, in March, they once again surprised the world with the announcement of the birth of their second child, a son named Cardinal. In a rare social media post, Cameron shared the joyous news with her followers, writing: "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden.

He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids' safety and privacy, we won’t be posting any pictures—but he’s really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful."

© BG008/Bauer-Griffin Cameron and Benji share two children

Cameron recently opened up about the process of aging and how her view on her appearance has shifted over the years.

During an episode of Michelle Visage's Rule Breakers podcast, she confessed: "I'm absolutely a victim to all of the societal objections and exploitations that women are subjected to. I have bought into all of them. It's hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other markers of beauty."

© Getty Images Cameron took a step back from Hollywood to focus on her family

After "picking herself apart," over the years, she now focuses on other things. "The last thing I think about on a daily basis, maybe not at all during the day, is what I look like.

"It's toxic. It's like, 'Why am I sitting here being so mean to myself?' My body is strong, my body is capable, why am I going to talk down to it when its carried me this far?"

As for her beauty regime as a mom-of-two, she explained: "I literally do nothing. I have billions of products that I use twice a month if I'm lucky."