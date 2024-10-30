How Victoria Beckham is supporting Cruz's new girlfriend Jackie Apostel

Victoria Beckham's youngest son, Cruz, has been thoroughly loved up with his new girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, and it appears as though the former Spice Girl has been incredibly encouraging her son's new love.

On Sunday, Jackie, 29, opened up about undergoing surgery, which subsequently left her with a large scar along her spine. Last month, fashion designer VB helped the brunette bombshell embrace her mark by lending her a backless gown from her fashion collection.

Jackie wore one of Victoria's designs for her Paris Fashion Week show

Sharing a slew of photos in the white satin number ahead of VB's Paris Fashion Week show, Jackie wrote: "The most beautiful show and the most beautiful dress, congratulations @victoriabeckham."

VB dressed Jackie a second time two weeks ago in another gorgeous backless number.

Jackie hasn't revealed the details of the surgery she underwent but did share that earlier this year, she could barely stand.

She also donned a lace Victoria Beckham numbe two weeks ago

Reflecting on her recovery, she wrote: "Random thought. Wild to think three months ago I was relearning to walk and couldn't get up.

"Physically and mentally, I had a hard time; it took forever to be okay with myself again, especially work and writing-wise.

"Our bodies are awesome and capable of so much. Take a moment to be grateful for your support systems, own willpower and strength, whatever you're going through.

© Instagram Jackie Apostel gave an insight into her surgery

"We all know it's okay not to be okay all the time, and I hope everyone is taking care of themselves as much as possible, taking moments to focus on mental and physical health."

Jackie then added: "Also, check in on your friends. Sending everyone health, hugs and love!" The words were penned alongside a close-up image of her scar.

Victoria recently opened up about sharing her own personal wardrobe with her son's girlfriends, telling Anna Wintour that she loves it when they ask to borrow her things and is flattered that they find her sartorial portfolio so on-trend.

She told the Vogue editor: "I'm not too precious about [my wardrobe] unless it's Hermès. When Harper eyes up those handbags [I say]: 'Not just yet.' I love my clothes, I look after my clothes, and they are there to be enjoyed. If one of the young ones wants to borrow my clothes, whether it's Harper or one of the boys' girlfriends, that's flattery because they are significantly younger than me."