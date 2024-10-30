Why Kate Hudson reunited with ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in NY

Curveball! Kate Hudson was pictured with her ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on Monday October 28, 2024, revealing that the pair have remained friendly 15 years after their split.

Alex shared a series of pictures in Instagram Stories after the 2024 MLB World Series returned to Yankee Stadium in New York City, and one of those was him with his daughter Natasha, ex-girlfriend Kate and her brother Oliver Hudson.

Kate and Oliver were in the stadium to watch the third game of the 2024 Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, and although Kate wore a Yankees hat, Oliver was cheering on the Dodgers in an LA baseball cap.

© Alex Rodriguez Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, Alex Rodriguez and his daughter Natasha inside Yankee Stadium

Alex and Kate were first romantically linked in May 2009, when she was seen at a Yankees game – whom Alex played for between 2004 and 2013 – and then later by his side during a post-gamer dinner at Mustang Grill, a New York restaurant.

For several months they remained together, with Kate even appearing at the November game that saw the Yankees win the 2009 World Series.

In December, Kate called Alex a "nice guy," but neither ever publicly spoke of their romance, and days after her appearance on the The Late Show, it emerged that they had split up.

© NYDailyNews/RETIRED New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and actress Kate Hudson kiss at Yankees Family Picnic Day July 25, 2009

Natasha also shared the image, adding a white heart emoji, heart hands emoji and the baseball emoji; she was five when Alex dated Kate.

Kate was also joined in New York City by her fiance Danny Fujikawa and their daughter Rani Rose, although it appeared it was a sibling night out for the Yankees game.

The Almost Famous actress also shared a series of pictures on her social media account from her time in the city, captioning the post: "Camera roll clean out."

In the pictures she showed Danny walking around Battery Park with Rani on his shoulders, and the Hudson family together, including Oliver's children and her own

The Yankees played in their home stadium for game three and four of the World Series, winning game four to keep them in the series after the Dodgers won the first three games. There are seven games in the series; if the Dodgers win game five, also held at Yankee Stadium, they win the title.