Christina Hall isn't letting her breakup get her down. The Christina on the Coast star shared an update with fans on Instagram in which she celebrated the birthday of a close friend.

In the post, Christina had her arms wrapped around her beaming male companion.

She looked sunkissed and flashed her kilowatt smile for the camera.

"Happy Birthday to my brother from another mother," she wrote: "@jaredjstar25 Thank you for ALWAYS being such a great friend. Love you and your family so much. So happy to be celebrating you all weekend."

Fans will be thrilled to see Christina looking so happy amid her third divorce.

She was previously married to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead and her split from Josh came after two years of marriage.

Things haven't been amicable between them and they've taken several shots at each other.

© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA Christina and Josh split in July

Josh called his ex-wife "delusional" while Christina clapped back, claiming he was trying to steal from her after putting their Tennessee house on the market.

In another telling message, she wrote: "Over here waiting for the typical Hired PR rep speech of 'how I was blind-sided and how I'm working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch. Meanwhile, I'm over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be."

© Getty Images Christina was married to Tarek first and Ant second

Christina then seemingly accused Josh of being a gold digger. "I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/ what they did NOT work for should be ashamed."

The couple married in October 2021 and filed for divorce in July this year.

Josh insisted he didn't want attention and wrote on Instagram: "I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for.

© Instagram She's a proud mom to her daughter

"I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever."

Christina told fans that she couldn't eat for weeks following her divorce filing.

"One month later...I finally have my appetite back," she announced in August.

© Instagram She's also got two adorable boys

"I'm exercising again. My kids are happy, and our house feels like home. 'Those poor kids' adore me...anyone who knows us for real knows this and that's what matters."

Christina has been married twice before: She was married to Tarek from 2009 to 2016 – their divorce was finalized in January 2018, and they share two children, daughter Taylor, 14, and son Braydon, eight.

In 2018 she wed British TV star Ant in December 2018 before filing for divorce in November 2020 – which was finalized in June 2021. They share son Hudson, four.