Jennifer Garner’s heartbreaking anniversary as she reunites with family

Jennifer Garner reunited with her beloved mother and older sister earlier this month, months after the death of her father.

"West Virginia— you know how to autumn," Jennifer captioned a carousel of snaps of her time back in her home state, which began with a sweet snap of Jennifer walking hand in hand with her mom Patricia Garner, and sister, Melissa Lynn.

Jennifer kept thing casual in a pair of light wash denim jeans with a black sweater and camel-colored coat, while mom Patricia kept warm in a red quilted gilet with a sweater and jeans and Melissa sandwiching black pants with a red sweater and red ballet flats.

© Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner walks hand in hand with her mother Patricia and sister Melissa

Other pictures gave fans a glimpse into the trip including the stunning fall colors of the West Virginia foliage, and the city of Charleston's city hall.

The touching moment came months after Jennifer announced the death of her father, John, on Instagram on April 1, 2024.

© Jennifer Garner Fall foliage in West Virginia as shared by Jennifer

"My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon. We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away – valid question)," she shared with followers.

"While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85-year-old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corner."

© Instagram Jennifer Garner's parents Patricia and William

Jennifer, a mom to three, shared the importance of finding "gratitude" in the life that he'd lived, the people he'd touched, and the legacy he'd left behind, writing: "We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith."

She concluded with: "There is so much to say about my dad – my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us – but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind."

Jennifer also has a younger sister, Susannah.

© Instagram Jennifer and her beloved mother

Her post comes after rumors began that she may be engaged to her longtime boyfriend John Miller when Jennifer was seen sporting a gold ring with a striking turquoise stone as she handled the wheel of her BMW as she was spotted leaving her ex-husband Ben Affleck's house.

Jen and Ben share three children together: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.