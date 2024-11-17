Cheryl looks so different in unearthed audition photos

Cheryl is one of the most recognisable pop stars out there thanks to her illustrious career with Girls Aloud, alongside her strong solo performances.

The mum-of-one will soon be back on the stage as she reunites with her Girl Aloud co-stars for The Girls Aloud Show – Live. The band are performing the concert to pay tribute to their late co-star, Sarah Harding, who died from cancer in 2021.

Cheryl wasn't always a global superstar, and she looked incredibly different when she first showed up for the auditions to Popstars: The Rivals. The then 19-year-old chose to wear a floral dress with a black necklace that featured a red cross.

While the singer is known for her signature brunette locks, in the picture she was sporting shades of auburn as she smiled for the camera.

© ITV/Shutterstock Cheryl looked so different!

Cheryl's appearance on the music show helped propel her to superstardom, with the singer going to form Girls Aloud alongside Kimberley Walsh, the late Sarah Harding, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts.

In an interview with the BBC in 2019, Cheryl reflected on her appearance on the show. Looking at the photo, the singer said: " Dear sweet Lord, have mercy. Bless her. I don't remember much of that day. I was so nervous.

© Neil Mockford The star was propelled to fame following her appearance

"You're just going there to sing them a song and hope for the best. I had no idea what I was getting myself into."

On Friday, the 41-year-old appeared alongside her bandmates for Children in Need, where they re-recorded their single from 2004, I'll Stand By You, renaming the song I'll Stand By You (Sarah's Version).

© Getty The singer reunited with her bandmates

The new version, which Nadine described as an "emotional moment" for the group, featured Sarah as the lead vocalist, with the process achieved through the use of clips from the original recording session.

At the time of Sarah's death, Cheryl penned: "Although we knew this day would arrive I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft hearted girl has departed.

© Oliver Rudkin/Shutterstock Cheryl was close with Sarah

"As I try to navigate my way through these painfully strange and horribly unfamiliar waves of disbelief & finality I am experiencing, I wanted to extend my condolences to all of our GA fans. We were like an extended family for so long and we know so many of you by name."