Cruz Beckham and girlfriend Jackie Apostel share passionate kiss in new photo

Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel are in a love bubble after embarking on a whirlwind romance earlier this year.

The pair appear to be going from strength to strength, and judging from their latest smitten photos, the musical duo are more loved-up than ever.

© Instagram Cruz and Jackie were first linked earlier this year

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Jackie, 29, uploaded a carousel of joyous snapshots featuring recent highlights. Amongst the pictures, she included a picture of toasted marshmallows, a snap of Cruz playing a string instrument, and a romantic image of the pair sharing a passionate kiss.

Jackie looked ultra-glam dressed in a silver slip dress complete with spaghetti straps. She wore her glossy chocolate locks in a sleek bun, and accessorised with a pair of statement earrings. Cruz, 19, meanwhile, looked dapper dressed in a white shirt, caramel-hued braces and a pair of brown trousers.

The smitten couple were first linked back in April while they made their debut in Paris for designer Victoria's Fashion Week SS25 show.

While the couple haven't spoken about their relationship and the origins of their romance, it seems likely that Cruz and Jackie bonded over their shared passion for music.

Jackie is a Brazilian/German songwriter and producer and shot to fame with Brazilian girl band, Schutz. A segment on her official Spotify page reads: "She [Jackie] now writes for singers of all genres including Latin market heavy hitters, pop and hip hop and movie soundtracks.

"Jackie no longer releases songs as a singer, stating in 2019 that although she had fun with the creative and visual aspects of it, being an artist was never something she wanted or aimed for."

© Instagram/@jackie.apostel Jackie is a songwriter and producer

The musician appears to have seamlessly slotted into the Beckham clan, and has already received the seal of approval from former Spice Girls star, Victoria.

Back in October, Jackie was spotted wearing one of VB's lace garments from her eponymous label. She looked sensational in the plunging cut-out dress which featured ruched detailing and low-rise waistline.

© Instagram Jackie wearing Victoria Beckham's lace design

Paying tribute to the designer, she wrote in her caption: "Hot sauce and hotter outfits. Thank you for the laciest dream piece @victoriabeckham."

Most recently, Cruz paid tribute to his girlfriend on her 29th birthday. At the time, he made a public declaration of love, writing: “Happy Birthday xx I love you."