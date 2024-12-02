Rebecca Ferguson: meet Silo star's ultra-private husband

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Silo star Rebecca Ferguson's ultra-private husband
Rebecca Ferguson with her husband Rory

The actress tied the knot with Rory St. Clair Gainer in 2018

Megan Bull
TV Writer
3 minutes ago
Rebecca Ferguson is Hollywood's resident cool girl, and she's more in demand than ever. A certified action hero, the actress counts the Mission: Impossible and Dune franchises among her extensive filmography, and now she's back as Juliette Nichols in season two of Silo

Rebecca, 41, is well-accustomed to life in the spotlight, after signing onto some of cinema's biggest blockbusters in recent years but her husband, Rory St. Clair Gainer, has managed to fly under the radar. Here, we introduce the man who won her heart…

Who is Rebecca Ferguson's husband?

Rory St. Clair Gainer has no interest in fame and works as a businessman. He and Rebecca were first linked in 2016 and tied the knot two years later. 

Rebecca Ferguson out and about with Rory St. Clair Gainer© Getty
Rebecca Ferguson was first linked to Rory St. Clair Gainer in 2016

A wedding in the country

Speaking about their nuptials, in 2019 Rebecca told Extra: "I think we both wanted to step over all thresholds. Also, I'm not very religious. I believe in love. It was more for us and our family."

Rebecca Ferguson and her husband Rory at Wembley arena© Shutterstock
The couple tied the knot in 2018

Opting for an unconventional look, Rebecca traded a bridal gown for a "practical skirt" on her big day. Joining James Corden on The Late Late Show, the A-lister noted that they'd had a "country weekend wedding" and had rented a cottage. "We're talking Wellington boots, we're talking snuggly, socky things and games, lots of board games," she said. 

Growing their family 

Before meeting Rory, Rebecca was in a relationship with Ludwig Hallberg, and in 2007 they welcomed a son named Isaac. The former couple separated in 2015. 

When Rory and Rebecca wed he became Isaac's stepfather, and the nine-year-old even played a part in their wedding, handing the bride and groom their rings. Also in attendance at their wedding was Rory and Rebecca's baby daughter, Sage, who was just a few months old, following her arrival in July 2018.

Her biggest supporter

Rory prefers to keep a low profile, but he's also happy to lend his wife a helping hand. In February 2024, the actress revealed that he'd helped her create her red carpet look for the Dune: Part Two premiere in New York.

Rebecca Ferguson at the Dune: Part Two premiere© Getty
Rory helped to style Rebecca's look for the Dune: Part Two premiere

After deciding on a Gothic dress from Olivier Theyskens, Rory headed to a pet store to get Rebecca stacks of dog chains, which she could wear as necklaces. "I'm more gothic. I'm edgy. I'm Scandi," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I'm not fluffy and, you know, bridelike. That's just not me."

In the past, Rory has joined his wife at high-profile events, although he rarely walks the red carpet. When Rebecca headed to the Dune premiere gala dinner in 2021, The B Agency shared a photo of the actress with her husband. 

Prior to that, he had joined Rebecca at the Mission: Impossible - Fallout premiere in Paris in 2018. 

