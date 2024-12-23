Taylor Swift sends 'blessed' hospital patient $9,000 gift: 'I hope you think it's tea'

Taylor Swift is sharing the Christmas joy, gifting a young hospital patient whom she met in Kansas City, a $4,500 tartan Miu Miu outfit that Taylor herself had also worn, and a Miu Miu black jacket, that appears to retail for over $4,500.

The gift was shared on TikTok by Naya, 19, whom Taylor met when visiting Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, on December 12. During their initial meeting, Taylor wore the outfit and Naya was caught on camera enthusing over the outfit, calling it "tea".

Taylor thanked her for her kind words, and now has paid the compliment back by sending Naya the exact same outfit, revealing that she never revealed where it was from "because I had a plan".

Taylor Swift sent Naya Christmas gifts

"When you asked where I got it, I purposely didn’t tell you because I had a plan," the 35-year-old wrote alongside a smiley face emoji.

"Picked you up a few things I hope you’ll think are tea. Ha.…Merry Christmas! Love, Taylor."

Naya received the gifts from Taylor Swift

Naya opened the gifts, she exclaimed in joy as she held up the Miu Mui mini skirt and Miu Miu plaid jacket.

It appeared Taylor has also gifted her the brand's waxed canvas blouson jacket, which features a leather collar.

Naya couldn't contain her joy as she opened a Miu Miu jacket from Taylor Swift

Naya holds the Miu Miu skirt from Taylor Swift

"She is soo amazing im soo blessed, i love you Tay Swizzle you’re literally the Best," Naya captioned the video which showed her unboxing the gifts from her hospital bed.

Naya had been one of several patients Taylor met during her unannounced visit, during which she also gifted them copies of her Eras Tour book, and took part in TikTok dances.

One picture shared across social media from her visit saw Taylor, a notable cat lady, cuddling up to an adorable Golden Retriever dog, while she also met a young Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Following the end of the Eras Tour – one of the most successful in music history, bringing in over $2 billion as the superstar performed to tens of thousands each night in sold-out stadiums across the globe – Taylor has been spending time in Kansas City with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Taylor arrives at the stadium before an NFL game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs on December 21

The pair have been dating for over a year and a half and are finally getting uninterrupted time to spend together after falling in love while Taylor was touring the globe.

She has been cheering him on while sat in his suite at Arrowhead Stadium while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, and he also hosted a surprise birthday party for the singer, inviting her family and friends to celebrate her milestone birthday and the end of the tour with a themed-bash.