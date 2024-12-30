Emma Watson's private New Year plans amid low-key student lifestyle

Many university students spend the Christmas break holed up with their parents, enjoying homecooked meals and family comforts, before heading back to their halls of residence in January.

One student living an entirely different life is Harry Potter actress Emma Watson, who took a break from her studies to enjoy an ultra-luxe festive break in France.

The 34-year-old is believed to be studying for a master's degree in creative writing at Oxford University, but her Christmas break saw the star take to the slopes in France, jetting off on a glamorous ski holiday.

© Arnold Jerocki Emma Watson favours a quiet life

In a series of fun-loving photos, Emma can be seen skiing in high-end resort Courchevel with friends, wearing black ski trousers, a white jumper and a baby blue checked ski coat, accessorised with a silly reindeer antler headband.

Emma appears confident taking on the ski runs, gliding down the mountain and smiling widely – and she's not the only member of the Watson family with skills on the slopes.

Her brother, Alex, with whom she shares gin brand Relais, has also been on a ski holiday recently, visiting the Austrian resort Leche for his snowy holiday.

Emma Watson's brother Alex has also been skiing View post on Instagram

It's no surprise that Emma appears to be a professional when it comes to skiing, as she has long owned a holiday home in neighbouring ski resort Meribel.

Emma Watson's ski chalet

The Little Women actress purchased her mountain property back in 2008 when she was just 18, reportedly paying £1 million for the chalet, with an expert in the local area telling The Mirror: "It is in a very sought-after location in Meribel, which is prized by celebrities and the wealthy because it is very private.

DISCOVER: Emma Watson's super-private property portfolio is perfect for new Oxford student life

"It is a very pretty resort, unspoiled and certainly not sprawling and the scenery is spectacular. Snow is guaranteed because it is high altitude. Ms Watson is a keen skier and uses a local instructor who says she is very pleasant and unassuming."

© Shutterstock Emma Watson owns a mountain home

The French bolthole was reportedly the first property Emma snapped up when she was granted access to her Harry Potter fortune, but she also owns a home in London's Canonbury Place, which is believed to boast four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two living rooms.

Whether Emma commutes from London to Oxford for her studies, or has rented a property in her university city is unknown.