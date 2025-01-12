Michaela Strachan's life off screen: from life in South Africa with cameraman partner to overcoming breast cancer

Michaela Strachan is beloved by fans of the hit BBC Two show Autumnwatch, and now the TV star will be slipping on her ice skates to appear on Dancing on Ice.

The TV host, 58, confirmed the news she was joining the class of 2025 in October last year when she penned: "Looking forward to meeting my fellow ice mates on @dancingonice. Will we be a bunch of Bambis or a graceful group of swans?!

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Michaela Strachan and her professional partner Mark Hanretty

"Excited and slightly terrified in equal measures! Let the journey begin," she wrote on Instagram alongside a promo shot of her fellow contestants.

Whilst Michaela has been a staple on our screens since 2011, less is known about her life with her family and partner, Nick Chevallier.

© Jo Charlesworth, BBC Michaela is beloved by fans of Autumnwatch and Springwatch

Love life

In 1996, Michaela married filmmaker Duncan Chard. However, the relationship was not to last, and they divorced in 2001.

Two years after her divorce from Duncan, Michaela began a relationship with cameraman Nick Chevallier after meeting in Cape Town while filming. The couple have been the picture of romance ever since and chose not to marry, something Michaela is certain is the key to their happiness. She told The Mirror in 2018: "I think the secret is not to get married."

© Instagram Michaela and her partner Nick live in Cape Town

She added: "I shouldn't say that. That could be taken well out of context. But maybe the secret is we're apart a lot. We don't get on each other's nerves as much as maybe we would if we were together all the time.

"We're both into the outdoors, we're both into wildlife, being outdoor, being fit. We're very like-minded people. We're very good friends and get on really well."

Family life

Michaela has one child, a son named Ollie, with her partner Nick, who was born in 2006. Ollie has headed off to Loughborough university this year, which Michaela said is the reason she is able to take part in Dancing on Ice this year.

She told the MailOnline: "This is the perfect year for this, the first time I could have done it, as my child has started university."

© Instagram Michaela's son Ollie has recently started university at Loughborough

Nick also has three children from a previous marriage: a 19-year-old daughter and 17-year-old twin sons.

The family live together in South Africa, with Michaela travelling back and forth to the UK for work on shows like Springwatch and Autumnwatch.

© Instagram Michaela is a mum and adoring stepmum

On Michaela's official website, she gushed about life as a mum and stepmum, writing: "In 2002 I moved south, quite a long way south in fact…..to Cape Town! I live in the beautiful coastal town of Hout Bay with a view of the harbour in front and the mountain behind. I live with my partner Nick Chevallier, who is a cameraman/producer. I have an adorable son called Ollie, born in 2006.

"I also have three fantastic stepchildren: Jade, born in 1988, and Tom and Sam, twins born in 1990. The glue of our family is Rio, an interesting mix of terrier/Jack Russell. A rescue with plenty of personality!"

Balancing work and family

As the star resides in the sun-soaked Cape Town, it means she has to travel back to the UK to host her BBC show. On being away from her family for months at a time, she previously told The Mirror: "I always miss my family, but I’ve been doing this job for a long time now. Although it seems outrageous to some people, to me travelling round the world has always been my life, and it's very normal.

"It takes a lot of scheduling, and it takes a lot of juggling, but we do it and we're all used to it."

Overcoming cancer

In 2014, shortly after taking part in the diving show Splash!, Michaela was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy.

She told Your Healthy Living at the time: "When I was first diagnosed it was such a huge shock, but I decided to turn it into a positive thing."

In June last year, Michaela marked 10 years since her cancer diagnosis and has been incredibly open about the impact surgery had on her body image.

She penned on Instagram: "It’s been 10 years since my breast cancer diagnosis. I had a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. A decade later I’ve learnt to love my scars. But that acceptance has taken time. It can be really tough for people to accept the way they look after surgery.

"It can be a lonely road, but it doesn’t have to be. I hope the piece gives people some inspiration."

In a recent interview about her upcoming TV appearance, she told the MailOnline: "When I first said yes to this, my partner Nick and I rather stupidly looked at a compilation of all the accidents on YouTube. Nick looked at me and said, 'Please don't do it. This is really stupid,'" she told the publication.

When asked whether she was close to quitting, Michaela revealed: "I did think hard about it. I'm 58 years old, I'm lucky to be fit and healthy, having had a cancer scare in my life.

"My soul food is hiking in the mountains. Do I want to jeopardise that? Do I want an injury I'll never get over? I did have second thoughts. I was worried."