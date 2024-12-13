Kyra Sedgwick shares unbelievable throwback image of herself and toddler son and they both look so different!

Kyra Sedgwick delighted her followers with a nostalgic and heartwarming throwback photo on Instagram, sparking waves of adoration and curiosity from fans.

The image showed a much-younger Kyra building a snowman alongside her adorable toddler, now unrecognizably grown-up and edgy in his style.

In the photograph, Kyra, with her signature 80s curls and bundled up in a cozy winter coat, smiles softly while helping her son, a cherubic Travis, fashion a snowman in a picturesque snowy landscape.

Travis, dressed in a green jacket with plaid detailing and tiny snow boots, looked angelic as he worked on their frosty creation, his blonde hair tousled in the winter chill.

The snowman, complete with a blue hat and a quirky smile, added a playful charm to the photo. Fans flooded the comments section with admiration for the cherished moment.

© Instagram Kyra with Travis as a toddler

The post came just days after Kyra and her husband, Kevin Bacon, enjoyed a star-studded family outing at the premiere of A Complete Unknown, the highly anticipated Bob Dylan biopic.

The couple, who have been Hollywood's golden pair for decades, were joined by their grown-up children Sosie, 32, and Travis, 35, as well as Travis’ long-time partner, Angelina Sambrotto, for a rare red carpet appearance together.

© Getty Images Kyra and Kevin with their kids

The family was all smiles as they posed for photographs at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with Angelina stealing the spotlight alongside Travis.

The burlesque performer and cosmetics entrepreneur turned heads in a sultry black latex dress featuring a bold chest cut-out that showed off her intricate tattoos.

© Instagram Kyra's children looked so different in the family throwback!

Her raven-black hair was styled with blunt bangs, her dramatic makeup accentuating her porcelain complexion with dark lipstick and heavily lined eyes.

Fans couldn’t help but notice how perfectly Angelina and Travis complemented each other in their edgy, gothic-inspired outfits, making them the picture-perfect alternative power couple.

Travis looked equally striking in his all-black ensemble, pairing sleek trousers with a loose-fit T-shirt and blazer, his long black hair adding to his effortlessly cool vibe.

© Stewart Cook Sosie Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon and Travis Bacon

The couple wrapped their arms around each other and shared intimate smiles for the cameras, looking every bit the goth dream team.

In contrast, Kevin and Kyra kept their looks understated and chic, opting for classic denim jeans paired with casual shirt-and-jacket combos that exuded timeless Hollywood charm.

Meanwhile, Sosie brought a splash of vibrancy to the family ensemble in a bold, figure-hugging red fishtail gown, which stood out beautifully against the darker tones worn by the rest of the group.

Her striking look was made even more dazzling by her radiant smile as she posed alongside her boyfriend, actor Scoot McNairy, who later joined the family at the after-party.

The celebration continued late into the evening at an exclusive after-party where the family enjoyed signature Tequila Don Julio cocktails at their private table. Laughter, smiles, and candid moments abounded as they toasted to the film and their shared successes.

Angelina, who has made a name for herself as both a burlesque performer and a cosmetics mogul, looked radiant throughout the night, and her chemistry with Travis was undeniable.

The couple, who celebrated their fourth anniversary this past August, have become fan favorites thanks to their openness about their love story on social media. Travis marked the milestone with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring playful black-and-white photo booth snaps of the pair. “Here’s to four years with you, my darling,” he wrote lovingly. “I’d love for the opportunity for at least four more if you’ll have me.”

Angelina reciprocated with her own sweet tribute, sharing a photo of the two dressed in their usual gothic glam and writing, “If this is what 4 years is like with you, please sign me up for many many more. Happy anniversary, you perfect man, cat dad, partner, friend, and biggest cutie patootie I know. I love you more than you know.”