Victoria Beckham left 'heartbroken' over devastation caused by LA wildfires

Victoria Beckham has expressed her deep sorrow as wildfires continue to wreak havoc in Los Angeles, a city that holds a special place in her heart.

The fashion designer, 50, shared an emotional message on social media, reflecting on the impact of the wildfires and offering her heartfelt support to those affected.

© Getty Victoria Beckham has penned a heartfelt message

"Seeing the devastation and loss caused by these wildfires is truly heartbreaking," she wrote. "Los Angeles holds such a special place in our family's hearts, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected, especially those who have lost their homes or loved ones.

"We are immensely grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who are risking their lives to protect others. Please stay safe and look after each other during this devastating time. Victoria x."

Victoria penned this message of support

The Beckham family has strong ties to Los Angeles, having lived there during David Beckham's career with LA Galaxy. Their connection to the city continues through their eldest son Brooklyn, who resides in LA with his wife Nicola Peltz.

Just hours earlier, Brooklyn shared a photo from a window of his in-laws' family home in LA, with fires seen approaching in the distance. He added a broken-hearted emoji to the post.

David Beckham also posted his own statement

David, 49, added his own statement, which read: "LA is such a special place for my family. I'm heartbroken to wake up to more horrific stories and pictures and l'm thinking of everyone there including many friends and colleagues who are facing these devastating fires.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected, their loved ones and sending gratitude to the first responders and emergency services for their courage in such a challenging situation.Sending all my love and please support organisations helping on the ground

Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Cary Elwes, Adam Brody and Anna Faris are among those who have confirmed that their residences have been destroyed in the fires.

© Getty Images A burned car sits next to the remains of a home destroyed during the Palisades Fire

The Palisades Fire began on 7 January and forced the evacuation of at least 70,000 residents in the affluent community where many Hollywood A-listers live.



The fire has grown to thousands of acres with zero containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, and swept down to Malibu and the Pacific Coast Highway where over 100 beachside homes were lost.

A new fire also broke out in the Hollywood Hills, threatening a host of tourist sites including the Walk of Fame, and Hollywood Bowl, which has evacuated staff, as strong winds scattered embers, which could affect more homes and lives.