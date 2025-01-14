Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnball get new tattoos together - and one family member weighed in

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull couldn't be more smitten. After jetting off for some winter sun, the couple went for a joint tattoo session.

On Sunday, "Certified Letter Boy" Pablo Gutierrez, the Soho-based tattoo artist behind all of Romeo's inkings, shared a slew of photos and videos from the couple's session. Romeo's tattoo of choice was a bold one, with the 22-year-old opting for a cherub on his leg.

© Certified Letter Boy/ Instagram Romeo opted for a cherub on his leg

"Cooked up something with Rom," Pablo penned alongside a cherub emoji.

Meanwhile, Kim had the numbers 62 and 75 inked on the back of her arms. Alongside a series of photos from her debut appointment with the celebrity-adored artist, Pablo wrote: "@kim_turnbull welcome 2 the fam [heart emoji]."

Kim's new tattoos won the approval of Romeo's aunt, Joanne Beckham, who commented on the post with two heart-eyes emojis.

David Beckham will no doubt approve of Kim's choice, as just weeks prior, he himself was in Pablo's chair, adding another tattoo to his ever-growing collection.

The football legend, 49, had a pair of praying hands inked on his leg. "@davidbeckham [praying hands emoji]. Praying hands tattoo for the main man. Thank you for the trust, DB [heart hands emoji]," Pablo wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of himself with David.

The joint tattoo session came just hours after Romeo and Kim returned from their incredible tropical holiday.

© Instagram ROmeo and Kim have just returned from a glorious holiday

The pair couldn't have been more loved up as they spent quality time together, showcased in a slew of romantic snaps shared by the middle Beckham brother.

One photo highlighted an ultra-romantic gesture by Romeo for his beloved, wearing a football shirt adorned with Kim's name.

Kim looked incredible in a brown string bikini during the trip

Other snaps from their getaway showed the couple hand in hand, walking along the beach and relaxing at their idyllic villa.

Captioning the post, he wrote: "Time away with the best company," alongside a white love heart emoji.

Romeo and Kim were first linked back in November, with the pair confirming their relationship when they were pictured hand in hand during a low-key date night at Chiltern Firehouse in Marylebone.