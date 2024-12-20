Lauren Sanchez rocks risque mini dress for birthday night out after dinner with Melania Trump

Lauren Sanchez has turned 55 and celebrated with a fabulous night out with A list friends including Katy Perry and Baby2Baby CEO Kelly Sawyer.

The businesswoman and author shared two snaps on social media of her "truly magical evening" that showed her and friends including singer Katy as they posed together in their best party wear with Lauren rocking a skintight leather mini-dress.

She wore her long brunette hair loose over her shoulders, while Katy wore leather pants and a long tunic top with a deep V-neck with diamante pocket detailing. The second picture showed the group sitting in what appeared to be a party bus as they traveled to watch Usher in concert in Miami; Lauren's fiance Jeff Bezos was also at the show as was Katy's fiance Orlando Bloom.

"How it started—how it ended," Lauren captioned the carousel, adding: "(Missing a few of my girls in this photo.) What a truly magical evening. I have never felt more grateful or more loved. Thank you to everyone who reached out and wished me a happy birthday—you lit up my day in ways I can’t describe."

She continued: "Here’s to another year around the sun, illuminated by the people who make every moment shine."

© Getty Images Lauren and Jeff both attended the Usher concert

The mom-of-three had previously shared a host of Stories posted by friends and family, as they honored her special day including snaps from Kim Kardashian, Wendi Murdoch and Brooks Nader.

The birthday celebrations came a day after Lauren and Jeff were seen walking hand-in-hand into Mar-A-Lago, two hours north of Miami, where they dined with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania.

© Getty Images President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump arrive for a New Years event at his Mar-a-Lago home

Elon Musk also joined the dinner, and later tweeted that it "was a great conversation" with Jeff and the President-elect, confirming the reports.

Lauren and Jeff moved to Florida earlier in 2024, and at the time Jeff revealed it was so he could be closer to his parents, and also his aerospace company Blue Origin, which is headquartered in Cape Canaveral.

Lauren's son Evan has also been accepted to the University of Miami, where he will study business next September; Trump's granddaughter Kai also confirmed she had given verbal acceptance to school for Fall 2026.