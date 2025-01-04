Lauren Sanchez looks phenomenal in plunging chainmail dress that commands attention

Lauren Sanchez is continuing to show off her glam New Year's Eve looks – and her latest left little to the imagination.

The 55-year-old looked gorgeous in a metallic silver, hooded chainmail dress that boasted a draping plunging neckline that exposed her cleavage and a sheer skirt that revealed a peek at her toned legs underneath.

Lauren let her dress do all the talking and opted for a soft smokey eye look with fluttery lashes, a bronzed complexion, and a nude lip.

Her newly highlighted hair was worn down in tumbling waves and beautifully complemented her golden skin.

Captioning a set of sultry images on Instagram, Lauren penned: "Thank you, 2024— reflecting on the challenges that shaped me, the wins that inspired me, and the amazing people who lifted me up."

She added: "This year, I embrace illumination, striving to help others find their light and shine their brightest in 2025—a year of continued growth, shared light, and endless possibilities."

Despite reports of a Christmas wedding, Lauren rang in the New Year as a still-engaged woman.

In December, her fiancé, Jeff Bezos denied reports that he and Lauren were going to tie the knot over the holidays.

The 60-year-old entrepreneur responded to a report from The New York Post, which quoted The Daily Mail, stating that he and Lauren would marry in Aspen over the Christmas weekend.

© Getty Images Lauren and Jeff did not get married over Christmas

It stated that the couple bought out the sushi restaurant Matsuhisa for a party on December 26 or 27, followed by the actual ceremony on the 28th. Per their report, the price tag of the wedding was a whopping $600 million.

Jeff took to the social media platform X to deny the claims calling them "completely false."

© Instagram Lauren and Jeff denied wedding rumors

"Furthermore, this whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening," he wrote. "The old adage 'don't believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been.

"Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don't be gullible," he added. "Will be interesting to see if all the outlets that 'covered' and re-reported on this issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn't happen."

© Getty Images Lauren and Jeff have shared no wedding plans

Lauren later took to her Instagram Stories with a screenshot of her fiancé's tweet and added a photograph of the story, writing atop it: "Not true!"

While the couple hasn't shared many details about their upcoming wedding, Lauren recently admitted that she's already thinking about her dress.

© Getty Images Lauren and Jeff rang in the New Year together

"[I'm] thinking about the dress," she said on Today. "I do have a Pinterest. I'm just like every other bride."

She previously also told Extra that she was "really excited" to get married. "You know what I'm most excited about? I get to marry the man of my dreams.

"I do," she gushed. "He's amazing. I get to spend the rest of my life with him, and he loves my kids. And that is really what I am looking forward to."