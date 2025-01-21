Steve Jones praises 'amazing' wife Phylicia after 'brutal' fertility journey in rare personal update

TV presenter Steve Jones has spoken candidly about his wife Phylicia's "brutal" fertility journey in a new interview.

During an appearance on the Who We Are Now podcast with former Top Gear star Richard Hammond and his daughter Izzy, Steve, 47, revealed he was lucky to have his wife "with or without children".

© Getty Images Steve shared a rare insight into his personal life

Touching on Phylicia's fertility journey, he went on to say: "Life's thrown me a few curveballs over the years, but this is one of the hardest things I've ever been through, just seeing Phylicia try to start that family.

"To see her put her body through everything she's put it through due to endometriosis, the multiple surgeries, and for the conclusion to be it ain't happening, which was the news we got I think last year. It's been brutal."

© Instagram The couple walked down the aisle in 2014

In a sweet tribute, Steve later heaped praise on his wife, describing her as "dignified and strong," before adding: "She's an amazing woman, just incredible. I'm so lucky to have her and with kids, without kids. I just don't care, as long as she's in my life. She's an amazing person."

Steve and recipe developer Phylicia met through a mutual friend and later embarked on a romance in 2011. They went on to walk down the aisle in October 2014. They wed in a low-key ceremony at the Mayfair Library, with their reception taking place near Tower Bridge.

This isn't the first time that the Channel 4 presenter has spoken about his relationship with Phylicia and their journey to parenthood.

© Instagram Steve met Phylicia when he was living in LA

In August last year, the Welsh TV star shared a rare insight into his wife of ten years' experience with endometriosis. "She essentially has had endometriosis her entire adult life," Steve told singer Lily Allen on her Miss Me? podcast.

He continued: "It's absolutely brutal to watch someone you love go through that. She's been through so much, it's just absolutely crazy what she's put her body through, how she's handled it with such dignity and stoicism."

Speaking about the side effects, he went on to say: "These surgeries over time can lessen your chances of having kids, and that's what's happened to us.

"What she put her body through in the pursuit of trying to start a family, I would not wish it on anybody. But my take is that she's a superhero. Not like the dumb [expletive] in the movies, like an actual legitimate superhero."