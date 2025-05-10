Victoria Beckham puts toned legs on full display in dressing gown for daring photo

Victoria Beckham made sure to turn heads on Saturday when the Beckham family matriarch put her toned legs on full display in a risqué photo.

The 51-year-old looked absolutely divine as she got glammed up with the star posing in nothing but a white dressing gown that she wore off the shoulder. The star, who is known to be a fitness enthusiast, showed off the results of her workouts with her muscular legs taking centre stage in the snap.

VB's hair was worn up with several clips as her stylist worked on her, and blonde highlights could be seen at the tips of her normally raven locks.

© Instagram Victoria posed in her dressing gown

"Happy weekend x," she playfully captioned the photo.

Family feud

Victoria's photo comes amid her family's rumoured feud, with eldest son Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, skipping David Beckham's 50th birthday bash, despite spending part of the week in London.

Reports of a possible rift first emerged earlier this year when Brooklyn bucked tradition and didn't publicly pay tribute to his mother on her 51st birthday.

© Getty Images Brooklyn is reportedly feuding with his family

The 26-year-old, who is normally quick to pen personal messages, added fuel to the fire when he also chose not to post on Mother's Day. And, for the first time in a while, Brooklyn didn't wish his father a happy 50th birthday on social media.

Various news outlets have also reported that Brooklyn and his brother Romeo aren't on the best terms due to Brooklyn and Nicola not approving of Romeo's girlfriend, DJ Kim Turnbull.

© Getty Victoria will want to keep her family together

Brooklyn still remains active on social media, with the star posting about his hot sauce business in recent days. In the clip, the aspiring chef detailed the origins of his business: "Three years ago I was kind of figuring out what I wanted to do," he said.

"One night, my wife and I were having a bottle of wine in our kitchen really late at night and my wife was like, 'You love hot sauce, you love design, why don't you make a hot sauce?'"