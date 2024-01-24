Victoria Beckham is all legs in new daring photos

Victoria Beckham got heads turning on Wednesday when the fashion designer shared a look at an upcoming cover of HTSI, the lifestyle magazine for the Financial Times, in which she appears on.

The 49-year-old went for quite the daring pose on the cover, as VB wowed in a white knit jumper and a pair of black shoes. The star posed with her legs crossed, giving an almost nude illusion as she showed off her toned pins. Alongside her outfit, Victoria styled out two silver watches and allowed her brunette hair to be swept across her face.

In her caption, the fashion mogul penned: "Such a pleasure speaking with @JEllison22 at the @fthtsi on all things Victoria Beckham fashion and @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty! I'm so proud of where we are today… On newsstands and online this Saturday! Kisses x."

Victoria has worked hard to get the incredible physique that she had on display in the new photo and she's previously admitted to starting exercise at 5:30 in the morning. " That's the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that," she said of the routine, which is a 7km run on a treadmill.

Victoria's workout regime then sees her with a personal trainer inside the star's private gym, where targets her various muscle groups. "30 minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core," she told the Guardian.

The mum-of-four is known for her "disciplined" diet and she drinks apple cider vinegar each morning, before her breakfast, which typically includes green smoothies, homemade cereals, or scrambled eggs with smoked salmon.

It's not just Victoria who keeps fit in the Beckham household, as husband David often limbers up to help his wife with her training, although the pair are known to do some solo workouts from time to time.

David recently filmed himself taking part in a weighted workout where he performed a series of press-ups. The former football legend had decided to go shirtless for his exercise regime which showed off his impressive arms and a glimpse at his toned physique.

David showed off how hard the workout was as the 48-year-old as he was seen gurning as he progressed through it, only managing a small exhausted chuckle. In his caption, the star joked about his physical prowess, as he commented: "998, 999, 1000," finishing the post off with an eyes emoji.

David has previously shared with his followers how he recovers from his intense workouts, admitting to being a fan of acupuncture. "The one thing that repairs me after a hard week of working out. Acupuncture," he shared alongside a photo of himself covered in needles.

The star is a fan of an F45 workout, which incorporates explosive, power-focused, multi-directional exercises. The regime is a partially football-inspired 4:4:2 class formation, with stations representing typical football positions including Goal, Defence, Mid-Field, and Attack.

