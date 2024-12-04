Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt returns to work after welcoming first baby

Joanne Froggatt has stepped back into the spotlight just months after welcoming her first child.

The talented actress, best known for her iconic role as Anna Bates in Downton Abbey, was spotted on set alongside Hollywood heavyweight Tom Hardy, filming scenes in London for Guy Ritchie's highly anticipated untitled global crime drama.

© Getty Images Joanne Froggatt is working alongside Tom Hardy in a new project

The new project has already generated buzz thanks to its star-studded cast and being helmed by The Gentleman director Guy.

In newly-surfaced pictures, obtained by Just Jared, new mum Joanne appeared radiant and focused as she immersed herself in her role, marking a remarkable return to work following her recent transition into motherhood.

Joanne, 44, has kept much of her personal life private, only recently revealing the joyful news of her baby's arrival.

The actress was first spotted pushing her newborn in a pram back in September. Pictures obtained by MailOnline showed the Breathtaking star enjoying a stroll with her newborn whilst out in Berkshire.

Notoriously private about her family life, the actress is yet to reveal the identity of her baby's father. Back in August 2023 she was linked to a mystery man named Mark but has thus far remained tight-lipped about their reported romance.

© Getty Joanne confirmed her pregnancy back in June

Joanne was married to IT consultant James Cannon, whom she wed in a romantic Oxford ceremony.

The pair were married from 2012 to 2020, and lived together in Buckinghamshire, before confirming their split.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming Paramount+ series, Joanne and Tom will star alongside Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

© WPA Pool Tom Hardy is set to take the lead in the new Guy Ritchie series

According to Variety, the show is "centred around two warring families based in London whose enterprises stretch all corners of the globe and the fiercely loyal 'fixer' charged with protecting one of them at all costs."

"Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren are masters at their craft and we are honored to have them lead the cast for Guy Richie's new global, original series," Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO, previously said.

"Guy, Jez Butterworth and Ronan Bennett’s creative prowess, coupled with these gifted actors, is the perfect recipe for what we believe will be the next brand defining series for Showtime on Paramount+."