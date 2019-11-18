Best alcoholic advent calendars for Christmas 2019 from gin to vodka and even Baileys

When it comes to December there's one thing, other than Christmas shopping, that most of us are gearing ourselves towards and that's the upcoming party season. From floppy paper crowns to beautifully ugly Christmas jumpers there is only one thing that can save us from the upcoming festive embarrassment and that's a cheeky tipple and that's where boozy advent calendars come in. Whether you're a gin, vodka or even rum fan you can now stay merry throughout Christmas with a double shot of your favourite tipple throughout the month and we've rounded up the best ones just for you - Merry Christmas!

The Baileys 12 day Advent Calendar

Is there anything that says Christmas more than Baileys? How about a Baileys advent calendar? That's 12 days of the infamous Irish Liqueur to indulge on *in* and not just the iconic Bailey flavour, oh no! Behind these doors, you will be able to try the Orange Truffle flavour as well as the warming Coffee flavour - oh, and just to fuel your Baileys love affair even further, the calendar also features an exclusive Baileys cocktail recipe, Merry Christmas!

The Baileys 12 day Advent Calendar, £20,00, Exclusive to ASDA

The Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar

This gin advent calendar couldn't get more Christmassy if it tried! From chocolate orange gin to spit-roasted pineapple gin to the incredibly festive packaging we're in the Christmas spirit just looking at it. Most impressive of all? The calendar contains Boutique-y's award-winning Moonshot Gin - you know, that low-key gin with botanicals that have been sent to the stratosphere and back? Yep and for only £50 this is an absolute steal!

The Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar, £50, Amazon

The Premium Pink Gin Advent Calendar

Do not be fooled, pink gin is not just for summer! This premium gin advent calendar offers 12 different flavours of delicious pink gins from known and loved gin brands such as Beefeater, Gordons and Greenalls. From strawberry to rose, grapefruit and rhubarb to name just a few, you will get to try an array of pink fruit-infused gin throughout the Christmas period and there's even a Raspberry Ripple Gin Liqueur to mix things up - pink gin for the win!

The Premium Pink Gin Advent Calendar, £44.99, The Bottle Club

That Boutique-y Whisky Company Advent Calendar

Whether you like your whisky neat or on the rocks, you can now have it from all around the world for 24 days. This advent calendar comes complete with bourbons, blends and bold barrel finishes from Scotland to Kentucky and is sure to see the whisky lover in your life through the Christmas period. Plus, who doesn't love a Hot Toddy during the colder months? The perfect winter warmer.

That Boutique-y Whisky Company Advent Calendar, £149.95, Amazon

Vodka Explorers Advent Calendar from Drinks by the Dram





Vodka lovers rejoice! Gin and Whisky obsessives have had their time and now it's time to pave the way for the 24 door vodka advent calendar that will blow your mind. Full of vodkas from around the world, you find various different flavoured and distilled tipples. There is a marmalade vodka, a mango Ciroc and even a vodka made from chardonnay grapes! Does this count as one of our five a day? We're saying yes, yes it does.

Vodka Explorers Advent Calendar from Drinks by the Dram, £99.95, Amazon

The Rum Advent Calendar from Drinks by the Dram

Just because the sun is no longer shining doesn't mean we have to give up our summer-fulled spirit - literally. That is why this 24-day rum advent calendar is sure to brighten up anyone's Christmas. From white to dark rum and aged to flavoured variations there's something for everyone. We're particularly interested in the Hoxton banana flavoured rum and of course, the Christmas spiced Rumbullion which is set to be our December staple!

The Rum Advent Calendar from Drinks by the Dram, £149.95, Amazon

Virgin Wine Advent Calendar

This calendar even comes with a digital wine tasting experience

If you really want to feel like a wine connoisseur, then this one is for you. Packed with Virgin’s highest rating and award-winning wines, this calendar also comes with a ‘digital wine tasting experience’. Instead of just slurping your glass and forgetting, you can check the interactive experience online, where you’ll see videos, food-matching tips, and fact files. So you can really wow your Christmas party guests with your impressive knowledge (and we won’t tell that you only found out that morning). In total, the calendar includes 11 reds, eight whites, one rosé, three fizzes and one port.

The Virgin Wine Advent Calendar, £79.99, Virgin at Amazon

Laithwaites Wine Advent Calendar

This option comes in a fun festive box which we love - as it looks a little like a proper wine rack. Each box contains a mini bottle of wine, such as Kiwi Sauvignon, Aussie Shiraz or prosecco, but the real treat is behind door 24. To really toast Christmas Eve, you can expect a bottle of Gold medal-winning champagne! Just make sure you open it in the morning so that you have time to chill it for the evening, of course.

Laithwaites Advent Calendar, £79.99, Laithwaite at Amazon

Very 12 Days of Wine Advent Clock

Can't face 24 bottles of booze? We don't blame you, so the softer option is this '12 Days of Wine' option by Very to pace yourself through December. The funky clock design will look fab in your kitchen, or you could try the ultimate challenge of having one per hour for a day (although we definitely don't recommend that one). It includes a mix of white, red, and rose wines, and maybe you could try and amend the lyrics to 'Twelve Days of Christmas' using the names. Just don't try it after you've had a couple.

12 Days of Wine Advent Calendar, £79.99, Amazon

