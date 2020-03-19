5 best meal delivery services to order while you self-isolate Can't get what you need from the supermarket? A meal delivery parcel could be the best alternative...

Many of us are self-isolating and social distancing due to the current coronavirus pandemic, making meal times slightly more tricky to organise - especially if you don’t fancy heading to the crowded supermarket with empty shelves. Enter meal delivery services - companies package up everything you need, either in kits with individual ingredients or pre-prepared, and deliver it to your door, meaning you don’t need to leave your house to get healthy, wholesome and balanced meals for you and your family.

Here’s our pick of the best meal delivery services in the UK

Hello Fresh

With a variety of different options for different needs - think the Family Box to create fuss-free dinners or the Rapid Box for meals that take under 20 minutes - Hello Fresh is one of the UK’s leading meal delivery services and is currently serving all of the UK.

Meals include: Creamy Asparagus and Spinach Orzotto; Smoky Chorizo and King Prawn Rice

Prices start from £5 per meal, visit hellofresh.co.uk

Mindful Chef

This top-rated service uses only 100 percent free-range, ethically sourced British meat and sustainably caught fish to deliver fresh, nutritionist-designed recipes to your doorstep wherever you are based in the UK.

Meals include: Haddock, Asian veg and Coconut Black Rice; Sweet Chilli Salmon Skewers, Noodles & Tenderstem

Prices start from £4.5 per meal, visit mindfulchef.com

Fresh Fitness Food

Particularly good for any gym bunnies who want to keep count of their macros, Fresh Fitness Food delivers meal designed by nutritionists, prepared by chefs and tailored exactly to your unique nutritional requirements. Only available for those within the M25.

Meals include: Pea and Mint Falafel with White Bean and Tahini Crush; Satay Salmon with Edamame and Tahini Slaw

Prices start from £20 per day, visit freshfitnessfood.com

Riverford

Riverford is known for delivering fresh, seasonal, organic veg straight to your door, but you can also choose fruit boxes and organic meat boxes - or, if it’s a meal kit you’re after, you can get recipe boxes, including the exact ingredients needed for exciting, seasonal meals. Available nationwide.

Meals include: Pork and Apple Pan-Fry with Orzo Pasta; Sticky Chicken Wings and Peanut Slaw

Prices start from £12.65, visit riverford.co.uk

Allplants

Vegan? This meal delivery service is for you. Allplants delivers plant-based, healthy frozen meals that are ready in minutes. Choose six meals from 22 different options and your delivery day et voila! Available nationwide.

Meals include: Shepherd’s Pie with Mushrooms, Lentils and Sweet Potato; Aubergine and Split Pea Stew with Spinach and Squash

Prices start from £4.99 per meal, visit allplants.com

If you're looking to do something kind for someone else, maybe you could order in one for a neighbour who's struggling. It would be a great example of #HelloToKindness.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.