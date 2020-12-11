10 of the best Christmas gifts for the foodie in your life

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Do you have a Bon Vivant in the family? A food lover who appreciates the finer things in life or a master chef who could give Jamie Oliver a run for his money?

Then, dear friends, this is the only gift guide you need to read this Christmas - keep scrolling for our edit of the top food gifts they would love to open on Christmas morning, including chef lessons, covetable kitchenware and seriously luxe drink sets.

Gin O’Clock Hamper, £80, Harvey Nichols

If you have a G&T fan on your Christmas shopping list, this luxury Harvey Nichols hamper is the ultimate gift. Inside you’ll find two British gin miniatures, including an exclusive crafted for Harvey Nichols by a multi-award-winning distillery in the Cairngorms National Park that comes with a matching Spanish crystal G&T glass. There are also four exclusive premium flavoured tonic waters, plus plump green olives and morish salted nuts to nibble on. Let the fun be gin!

Sophie Conran pastry fork set, was £29.50 now £12.99, TK Maxx

Whether you have an avid dessert fan at home, or a baking fanatic, these Sophie Conran pastry forks will delight on Christmas morning. You can snap them up at a 56% saving on the RRP of £29.50, reduced to £12.99 at TK Maxx.

Smeg + Dolce & Gabbana toaster, £599.95, Harrods

This show-stopping 4-slot toaster (not a phrase you thought you'd ever hear but, really – just look at it!) is from Dolce & Gabbana’s special 'Sicily is my Love' range for Smeg which celebrates both brands' rich Mediterranean heritage and it’s the stuff of foodie dreams!

Online virtual cooking masterclass hosted by Jean-Christophe Novelli, was £198 now £99, Virgin Experience Days

Know someone who would love the chance to have a lesson from a top celebrity chef? Then you can make their Christmas dream come true with this special gift. Michelin star-winning French culinary don Jean-Christophe Novelli is offering online virtual 90-minute cooking masterclasses during which he helps students master one exquisite signature dish, cooking alongside them. Expect to learn a whole host of tips and techniques, this is guaranteed to be a “pinch me” experience. And it’s currently 50% off, which is a real bargain!

Niederegger supreme marzipan mini loaves, £54.99, Amazon

For those with a sweet tooth, this is a seriously unique festive food gift – luxury chocolate-coated Niederegger marzipan. The brand originated in Germany in 1806, and the recipe remains unchanged to this day.

Hawthorn Berries & Robin tea towel and gloves set, £29.95, Emma Bridgewater

Emma Bridgewater have some lovely festive designs that will bring Christmas cheer – like this kitchen essential: a Hawthorn Berries & Robin Blue tea towel & double oven glove set.

Beer Hawk Christmas lager crate, £32, Beer Hawk

If lager or beer’s your thing, then Beer Hawk needs to feature on your online Christmas shopping destination hits. Their Christmas lager crate features 12 specially selected craft lagers and hybrid beers from Britain and Europe, plus a Beer Hawk glass to sip them from. They’re delivered directly to your door in peek-proof packaging so there’s no danger of ruining the surprise. There’s also a craft beer only version up for grabs.

Blue Arden teapot gift set, £66, Burleigh

Anyone who’s serious about their tea knows you need the perfect teapot for the proper tea room-worthy finishing touch. You won’t find a nicer teapot than this, uniquely hand-decorated by skilled craftsmen with Burleigh’s century-old technique of tissue transfer printing from hand-engraved copper. It’s really got the ‘wow’ factor.

World’s hottest rare chilli gift selection, £24.99, NotOnTheHighStreet

Do you know a chilli lover who likes it hot, hot, HOT? Then these six pots of extra spicy whole, ground and flaked chillis from around the world will surely set their world on fire (pun intended)! There’s everything from Sweet Ancho, which has a tingly 3,000 on the Scoville scale to Carolina Reaper, the world’s hottest chilli with over 2 million on the Scoville scale. Just remember to keep this gift out of the way of children and pets!

Drinks by the dram 12 Dram Irish Whiskey collection, £45, Master of Malt

This present has ‘dad’ written all over it. A fab selection of grain, single malt and blended whiskey from the Emerald Isle from both well-known and craft distilleries. There are 12 specially curated drams presented in beautifully wax-sealed 30ml bottles.

Cheese Board with knife set in white marble & wood, £45, La Redoute

Fromage lovers will adore this stylish cheese board set in white marble and wood. The marble top slides open to reveal the knife set – now isn’t that gouda?

