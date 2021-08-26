Nordstrom's top-rated leggings have 5,000 5-star reviews - and they're 40% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you love the look of super-cool Lululemon leggings leggings, which retail for upwards of $138 and are famously worn by celebrities from Meghan Markle to Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, we have some great news for you.

One of Nordstrom's top rated workout pants, which are major lookalikes for the celebrity-loved brand’s activewear, are on sale for 40% off.

The Live In High Waist Leggings by Zella - which come in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL - are regularly $58, but right now you can get a pair for just $35.40.

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, were $58 now $35.40, Nordstrom

Zella is the activewear line from Nordstrom's range of exclusive in-house clothing brands, Nordstrom Made, and more than 7,000 shoppers have reviewed the popular leggings so far.

With thousands of five-star ratings, the Zella leggings currently have earned an impressive overall score of 4.5 stars.

The looks on sale come in a total of five colors, but there are four additional colorways, too, at full price. Fans love the moisture-wicking fabric and the fit of the figure-trimming leggings, which feature a no-slip waistband.

“By far the best leggings that I own, and I own A LOT,” said one reviewer who said the Zella leggings were “99% identical” to pricier leggings. “I always prefer a high-waisted pair because it sucks everything in and these absolutely do the job.”

Another shopper raved: “I could wear these every day for the rest of my life! These leggings are super comfortable and have the perfect amount of stretch. I may need to buy a few more pairs.”

“Definitely worth it as they suck me in, look super flattering, and haven't pilled at all. Perfect for yoga,” said a five-star reviewer who recommended the workout pants.

