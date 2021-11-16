Flash sale alert: Khloe Kardashian's hottest Good American looks are up to 80% off

Karen Silas
Top looks from Khloe Kardashian's Good American line are on sale in the Nordstrom Rack Flash sale. We've found all the best deals on jeans, dresses, coats, shoes and loungewear for up to 80% off.
If you love Khloe Kardashian's sexy style, you're in luck - her popular Good American fashion line is in the Nordstrom Rack flash sale, with everything from denim to dresses, coats, loungwear and shoes at up to 80% off. But shop fast, because the sale ends on Thursday morning, November 18!
We've scoured the Nordstrom Rack sale for all the must-haves you'll want to grab now, whether you need basics like jeans or want to add a cool statement piece to your wardrobe. And of course Good American is an inclusive brand, so most styles are available in plus sizes too. What's not to love?
The clock's ticking on the sale, so keep up with Khloé and check out these red hot styles...
Khloe often shows off Good American looks on Instagram
Boyfriend Sweatshirt, was $85 now $44.97; Boyfriend Sweatpants, were $74 now $29.97
Square Neck Ruched Body-Con Dress, was $129 now $64.97, Nordstrom Rack
Animal Print Skinny Jeans, were $169 now $27.98, Nordstrom Rack
Ruched Tank Minidress, more colors available, was $129 now from $40.48, Nordstrom Rack
The Koko Over The Knee Boot, was $385 now from $142.46, Nordstrom Rack
High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans, were $159 now $69.97, Nordstrom Rack
Bias Slipdress, was $149 now $69.97, Nordstrom Rack
Two-Tone Puff High Pile Fleece Jacket, was $169 now $94.97, Nordstrom Rack
The Icon Pointed Toe Pump, four colors, were $169 now from $63.72, Nordstrom Rack
Velvet Long Sleeve Wrap Bodysuit, was $119 now $49.97, Nordstrom Rack
The Good American blazer dress is one of the most popular looks in the sale
Blazer Dress, was $235 now $114.97, Nordstrom Rack
Two-Tone Trench Coat, was $249 now $109.97, Nordstrom Rack
Leopard Waist Tie Jumpsuit, was $179 now $94.97, Nordstrom Rack
