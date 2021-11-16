﻿
khloe kardashian good american nordstrom rack sale

Flash sale alert: Khloe Kardashian's hottest Good American looks are up to 80% off

But shop quick - the sale ends on Thursday morning, November 18

Karen Silas

If you love Khloe Kardashian's sexy style, you're in luck - her popular Good American fashion line is in the Nordstrom Rack flash sale, with everything from denim to dresses, coats, loungwear and shoes at up to 80% off. But shop fast, because the sale ends on Thursday morning, November 18!

We've scoured the Nordstrom Rack sale for all the must-haves you'll want to grab now, whether you need basics like jeans or want to add a cool statement piece to your wardrobe. And of course Good American is an inclusive brand, so most styles are available in plus sizes too. What's not to love?

The clock's ticking on the sale, so keep up with Khloé and check out these red hot styles...

khloe kardashian boyfriend sweatpants sweatshirt good american

Khloe often shows off Good American looks on Instagram

khloe kardashian good american nordstrom rack sale boyfriend

Boyfriend Sweatshirt, was $85 now $44.97; Boyfriend Sweatpants, were $74 now $29.97

khloe kardashian good american nordstrom rack sale tank dress

Square Neck Ruched Body-Con Dress, was $129 now $64.97, Nordstrom Rack

khloe kardashian good american nordstrom rack sale snake skinny jeans

Animal Print Skinny Jeans, were $169 now $27.98, Nordstrom Rack

khloe kardashian good american nordstrom rack sale ruched dress

Ruched Tank Minidress,  more colors available, was $129 now from $40.48, Nordstrom Rack

khloe kardashian good american nordstrom rack sale koko boots

The Koko Over The Knee Boot, was $385 now from $142.46, Nordstrom Rack

khloe kardashian good american nordstrom rack sale skinny jeans

 High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans, were $159 now $69.97, Nordstrom Rack

khloe kardashian good american nordstrom rack sale slip dress

Bias Slipdress, was $149 now $69.97, Nordstrom Rack

khloe kardashian good american nordstrom rack sale puffer coat

Two-Tone Puff High Pile Fleece Jacket, was $169 now $94.97, Nordstrom Rack

khloe kardashian good american nordstrom rack sale silver shoes

The Icon Pointed Toe Pump, four colors, were $169 now from $63.72, Nordstrom Rack

khloe kardashian good american nordstrom rack sale velvet top

Velvet Long Sleeve Wrap Bodysuit, was $119 now $49.97, Nordstrom Rack

khloe kardashian blazer dress nordstrom rack good american sale

The Good American blazer dress is one of the most popular looks in the sale

khloe kardashian good american nordstrom rack sale blazer dress

Blazer Dress, was $235 now $114.97, Nordstrom Rack

khloe kardashian good american nordstrom rack sale trench

Two-Tone Trench Coat, was $249 now $109.97, Nordstrom Rack

khloe kardashian good american nordstrom rack sale jumpsuit leopard

Leopard Waist Tie Jumpsuit, was $179 now $94.97, Nordstrom Rack

