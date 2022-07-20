15 best wedding night lingerie sets for a memorable evening

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When preparing for your big wedding day, you can’t forget about the night that comes after. It’s the cherry on top of the entire event, after all! While you may have spent most of your time looking for the absolute perfect wedding dress of your dreams, after you’ve said “yes to the dress,” it’s time to look for equally perfect bridal lingerie.

Every bride is different, so we’ve rounded up a variety of bridal lingerie sets, teddies, robes, and more to make sure you’re feeling and looking your very best during such a significant, highly anticipated moment.

Whether you’re a low-key bride, a bride with a flair for the dramatic, or want to wow your partner above all, we have something special just for you.

Frankie Lace Bodysuit, $278, Fleur du Mal

You can’t go wrong with the French leavers lace with mesh paneling and the delicate scallop details on this gorgeous bodysuit. It leaves just enough to the imagination, while showing off your frame to full advantage.

Bow Guipure Embroidery Babydoll, $275, Fleur du Mal

With adjustable silk straps and playful details, this luxe silk body is adorned with delicate guipure lace appliqué for a sexy, fierce look.

Ove Unlined, $54.95, Adore Me

For the bride who’s not afraid to show major skin, this bodysuit is utter perfection. Note: Adore Me has a subscription service that offers discounts for members. However, you can also make a one-time purchase without opting into the service.

Aurora Unlined, $59.95, Adore Me

Looking to strike a more classic aesthetic on your wedding night? This gorgeous, curve-hugging corset is all about comfort and flattering you.

Lace Crop Top & Garter Skirt Set, $99.95, Victoria’s Secret

Looking for something unique and risque? Look no further than this Victoria’s Secret bridal set featuring a mix of lace and dotted mesh and sexy lace-up accents. Add garters if you’re feeling extra bold.

Flutter Sleeve Mesh & Lace Robe, $89.95, Victoria’s Secret

Cover up (but only a little) and be a tease in this sheer mesh robe with delicate lace scalloped trim and billowy sleeves.

Sicilia Removable Strapless Bra, $95, and Sicilia G-String, $30, Cosabella

Go strapless or not (your choice) with this romantic lace bra with removable straps and matching g-string.

Claira White Set, $135, Agent Provocateur

The delicate blue bows adorning this provocative mesh set make it a true confection.

Lace Heart Embroidery Teddy, $119, For Love & Lemons

For Love & Lemons is known for its exquisite pieces that look straight out of a (sexy) fairy tale. This lace teddy will make you feel like a princess.

Flora Nikrooz Showstopper Charmeuse Chemise, $112, Bare Necessities

The romance of this stunning chemise featuring delicate floral applique along the bust will leave your partner breathless.

Dreamgirl Deep Plunge Crotchless Lace Teddy, $25, Bare Necessities

Is it hot in here? This plunging lace teddy will turn up the heat, so you better be ready.

Va Bien Deep Plunge Push-Up Bustier, $80, Bare Necessities

Give yourself a beautiful boost with this plunging bustier that is ultra flattering and feminine.

Dreamgirl Plus Size Embroidered Mesh Teddy, $49, Bare Necessities

Let yourself be unwrapped and enjoy every second of it in this absolutely jaw-dropping mesh teddy embellished with floral embroidery.

Eres Vertige lace-trimmed triangle bra, $390, and Eres Surprise stretch-tulle embroidered briefs, $225, Net-A-Porter

For the low-key bride, this Eres set featuring the most exquisite and delicate embroidery is a dream come true.

Honeydew Intimates Nicollette Lace & Mesh Bralette, $36, and Nicollette Lace Thong, $20, Nordstrom

It’s all about sexy comfort in this flattering bralette with cut-out details and matching thong.

Never Say Never Tie Me Down Garter, $75, Cosabella

Obviously no bridal look is complete without the quintessential garter. This one features beautiful lace and adjustable elastic straps.