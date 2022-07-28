Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: 8 must-haves under $100

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has only a few days left! But don't fear that you'll miss out on the best deals. We've done the hard work for you and perused the retailer’s website for the best under $100 finds to freshen up your wardrobe this season. From popular clothing styles and timeless footwear to trendy jewelry and much-loved skincare that’s rarely on sale, we’ve rounded up a covetable collection. Prices are as low as $39.99. Happy shopping!

Faux Leather Moto Jacket, was $98 now $59.99, BLANKNYC

Everyone could use a versatile moto jacket, and this one from BLANKNYC is the perfect cut and color to go with a variety of styles, like a floral wrap dress, jeans paired with a tank top or graphic tee, a trendy mini skirt and blouse, or your favorite LBD. The buttery-soft faux leather features classic hardware details for a bit of an edge.

Halter Neck Jumpsuit, was $139 now $82.99, Julia Jordan

This sophisticated black jumpsuit with a halter twist neckline is beyond dreamy. It can be paired with a blazer for a day of big-deal business meetings or serve as the perfect cocktail party attire depending on your choice of footwear.

Studio Light Court Tennis Dress, was $79 now $49, Zella

Tennis/workout dresses are all the rage these days. They offer comfort and convenience all while making you look cute and stylish. If you’ve never exercised in a workout dress before, try this one from Zella featuring lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric. It even has pockets!

Yanti Slide Sandal, was $69.96 now $46.99, Chinese Laundry

The clear double straps on this elegant pair of sandals from Chinese Laundry will give the illusion that you’re barefoot (or a modern-day Cinderella). They also elongate the foot in the most flattering way, which explains why the clear shoe trend continues to flourish. Wear these sandals with a sundress or a pair of jeans and a cute crop top.

Astrid Multistrand Necklace, was $58 now $39.99, Baublebar

Why wear one necklace when you can wear four? This multistrand necklace from Baublebar makes it seem like you’re wearing four delicate chains at once, creating an eye-catching layered look with depth. Bonus: The strands won’t tangle the way they would if you were wearing four individual necklaces.

Rose Skin Care Set, was $103 now $72, Fresh

This three-piece skin care set from Fresh features the full size Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner and the Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream. You’ll also get a small jar of the Rose Face Mask. Use this set regularly to achieve the most hydrated, softest, and best smelling skin of your life.

Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt, was $19 now $11.90, Caslon

Simple yet stylish, this gentle rounded V-neck has short sleeves and a chest pocket to provide ultimate comfort whether you're gardening, running errands, or heading to a game. Plus, it comes in a multitude of colors.

51mm Gradient Geometric Sunglasses, was $176 now $99.99, Ray-Ban

You can never go wrong with a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. These gradient frames are both modern and classic, with a hexagonal design and coin-edge detailing that promises to be flattering on a variety of face shapes.

