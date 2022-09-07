The White Company’s advent calendar for 2022 is so luxe – and it’s available NOW

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The beauty advent calendar we’ve been counting down the days for is finally available to buy – The White Company’s stunning beauty advent calendar has just dropped. Good luck waiting until December before you open it.

Bursting with luxurious miniatures, inside the pull-out drawers you’ll find a gorgeous mix of The White Company’s signature products, from bodycare to candles, in The White Company’s iconic fragrances. And the best part? There’s even two full-sized products for you to enjoy throughout Christmas and beyond.

The White Company advent calendar 2022, £175

In true The White Company style, the advent calendar itself mirrors the brand’s classic, minimal aesthetic with the trademark black and white packaging illustrated with a cute, cosy cottage scene and silver accents.

The advent calendar can be refilled and reused for next year too. It really is the gift that keeps on giving.

If you want to snap up the advent calendar from The White Company, be quick – in previous years, it sold out within days. Luckily, it’s on sale now (so no waiting lists) at thewhitecompany.com and will be in stores later this month.

Worth £269, it's a great way to explore and enjoy The White Company's sumptuous products.

What’s inside The White Company’s beauty advent calendar 2022?

It’s got everything you need for some serious indulgence and more, with minis and full-size products in the 25 drawers – plus two full-sized products. This is the one for you to indulge with.

