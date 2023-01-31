Princess Kate favorite Sweaty Betty is in the Nordstrom Rack flash sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nordstrom Rack's flash sales have some of the best deals around - and right now you can grab workout wear by Sweaty Betty, a favorite of Princess Kate, for up to 50% off!

Of course, Princess Kate's not the only famous name rocking Sweaty Betty, which is known for its cool prints and designs that are just as fabulous for workouts as they are for street style.

A-listers Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry, Jessica Alba and Reese Witherspoon are all known to love Sweaty Betty too, and Kate's sister Pippa Middleton is also a fan.

Here's the full Sweaty Betty selection for less at Nordstrom Rack, or you can check out our edit of pieces we think Princess Kate would love...

POPULAR: Power 7/8 Workout Leggings, $49.97 (WAS $100), Nordstrom Rack

Cross Train Hoodie Jacket, $69.97 (WAS $138), Nordstrom Rack

Athlete Seamless Half-Zip Workout Top, $39.97 (WAS $78), Nordstrom Rack

360 Seamless 7/8 Crop Leggings, $52.97 (WAS $108), Nordstrom Rack

After Class Split Sweatshirt, more colors, $39.97 (WAS $78), Nordstrom Rack

Super Sculpt Workout Leggings, $59.97 (WAS $108), Nordstrom Rack

Duchess Kate's love of Sweaty Betty goes back a whole decade! In 2013 she was even spotted browsing the Sweaty Betty racks at British department store Selfridges.

The royal has even rocked the brand's shoewear collab with New Balance - a perfect combination of two of her favorite casual brands.

