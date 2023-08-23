BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood flooded with compliments following refusal to discuss wedding plans

The BBC weather presenter has been engaged to fiancé Steve Randall for over a year

Carol Kirkwood impressed viewers on Wednesday with her stylish look, and they were quick to compliment her on social media as they watched the show.

Commenting on her sleek dark blue dress and matching shoes, which she wore with her blonde locks flowing loose, one viewer wrote on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter: "Carol, you look glamorous this morning! Love this look."

Others agreed, chiming in: "Looking good Carol," "Lovely," And: "Loving the new slim, fit look... stunning". The fan favourite's sleek outfit choice came just a few days after she declined to discuss her wedding plans on-air.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood looks transformed in epic throwback photo

Last week, the weather presenter's colleagues, Jon Kay and Sally Nugent, briefly discussed BBC Two show The Ultimate Wedding Planner ahead of its premiere.

As part of the conversation, Jon turned to his co-star and said: "Carol you're going to be very interested in our next item, we're talking about wedding planning."

© BBC Carol impressed viewers with her look

Carol apparently wasn't interested in giving out any details about her own impending ceremony, though, as she laughed and joked: "Oh gosh, is that the time?"

Jon went on to say: "As Carol just indicated, wedding planning can be a little bit overwhelming, can't it?" Sally told viewers: "I knew she was going to do something like that, we'll talk about that later when the nation's not watching."

The broadcaster delighted fans when she shared the happy news last year that she and her partner Steve Randall had got engaged. She had previously been married to cricket player Jimmy Kirkwood but their marriage ended in 2008.

MORE: BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood sparks concern from co-stars

READ: BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood set for exciting new career move

In a recent interview with The Mirror, the star opened up about her hopes for her second wedding, revealing that she hoped it would be "intimate" yet celebratory but sharing that the couple hadn't started planning in earnest yet.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Carol is looking forward to her second wedding

The 61-year-old said: "I do want to get married again. We're very happy and we’re loved up, and we’re delighted to be together, but we haven't got a wedding date yet."

Sharing her hopes for the happy occasion, she continued: "I think we'll have an intimate wedding. We don't want to just squeeze it in, we want it to be a celebration."

© Mark Thomas/Shutterstock The presenter at the Chelsea Flower Show

Carol went on to extol the virtues of her beau, praising his kindness and sharing that when her alarm clock goes off at 2.45am every weekday, Steve always gets up with her and makes her a cup of tea.

She told the paper: "Even though I say to him every time, 'Don’t get up, you go back to sleep,' he always insists on getting me my tea." While the broadcaster is clearly settled and fulfilled, she explained that is important not to rely on someone else to make her feel happy.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol and Steve got engaged in May 2022

She said: "You should be reliant on yourself for happiness, and if somebody else also makes you happy, that’s a huge bonus." The interview comes after the star opened up about her relationship in an interview with Closer magazine, where she described her fiancé as "perfect".

Speaking about the 48-year-old former police officer, Carol said: "My fiancé is very handsome. He's very kind and caring and he makes me laugh. Steve's a good cook too. He's all I could ever want. In my eyes he's perfect."