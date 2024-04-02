Faith Hill's daughter Audrey has a Marilyn Monroe moment in statement look - see photo

Audrey McGraw's got style. The stunning actress and singer shared photos from her dressing room on Instagram on Monday and her look had more than a hint of Marilyn Monroe about it.

The black and white image showed the daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wearing a pair of eco-friendly, Reformation jeans, which accentuated her cinched waist. But it was her top which turned heads.

Audrey rocked a pretty, plunging, silk halter neck which was reminiscent of Marilyn's famous dress which she wore in the 1955 film, The Seven Year Itch.

Only part of Audrey's face could be seen in the mirror selfie, however, her resemblance to her famous mom was still undeniable.

She's the youngest of three, and is incredibly close to her sisters, Gracie, 26, and Maggie, 25.

© Instagran Audrey McGraw rocked a Marilyn Monroe-style top

Audrey is currently a student at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, and seemingly splits her time between the two campuses, located in New York City and Los Angeles.

Gracie has carved out a career as a Broadway star and lives in the Big Apple, while Maggie has a Master's degree in Sustainability Science and Practice from Stanford, and is working in Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

© Bettmann Audrey's top was reminiscent of Marilyn's iconic dress

Audrey, 22, is in a relationship with Lincoln Lawyer actor, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, 42, while her siblings have kept their personal romances out of the spotlight.

During a joint appearance on The Ellen Show back in 2017, Faith confirmed that Tim was definitely "tough" when it came to their daughters' dating prospects and Tim didn't deny it.

© Jason Kempin Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's with Audrey and Maggie

He explained: "Well look, you don't want to be mean, but when someone's taking your daughter somewhere, you want to induce a healthy amount of respect…" before cheekily quipping: "And fear."

The girls' country music star dad didn't mind being the only male in the house as he and Faith raised their daughters.

© Bruce Glikas Tim and Faith are also proud parents to Gracie

He paid tribute to the women in his life on International Women's Day when he took to Instagram with a photo of them all and a heartfelt message.

Tim wrote: "I don’t know where I would be without the women in my life. They have made me a better man. More than that they make the world a better place......What if women ran the world?!!!! Well, in my case, I think they already do!"

