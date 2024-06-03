Princess Anne rocks ultra-casual check shirt, jeans and trainers

Royal watchers are used to seeing Princess Anne in two signature styles: elegant occasion wear, comprising smart dress suits and sensible heels, or military wear, as she donned for her mother's funeral.

With her trademark smart yet no-nonsense style in mind, it came as a surprise when the Princess Royal made a departure from her two looks to attend the Badminton Horse Trials, swapping her pumps and skirts for jeans, trainers and most unexpected of all, a check shirt.

Known for her love of the outdoor life, Princess Anne looked right at home in her laidback look – her check shirt looked soft and well-worn, suggesting it's a favourite piece in Princess Anne's off-duty wardrobe.

© Shutterstock Princess Anne looked laidback at Badminton

She looked relaxed in her bootcut jeans too – while it's common for the royal to wear trousers on public engagements, she normally opts for slim-fit styles, so her slightly flared jeans are quite the novelty.

Princess Anne's trainers of choice were fit for the occasion, with her and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence strolling through fields at the horse event.

Atop her check shirt, King Charles' sister wore a gilet for keeping the spring chill off, along with a Gen-Z-approved bucket hat with the iconic five-ring Olympics symbol stitched into it – perhaps a relic from her time competing, or maybe one of her daughter Zara Tindall's times in the competition.

© Shutterstock Princess Anne opted for sensible footwear

Princess Anne's jewellery

The only nod to her royal status was the jewellery Princess Anne added to accessorise her ensemble. The 73-year-old added a subtle touch of elegance to her outdoorsy look with simple stud earrings and a thick gold chain necklace, which appeared to have a pendant attached, but the princess kept it under wraps beneath her soft shirt.

Anne's outing

Badminton Horse Trials is a firm fixture in Princess Anne's royal diary. The location is just 25 minutes from her home in Gatcombe Park, and this year saw Zara take part in the event, with heartwarming photos of the royal hugging her step-father, Sir Timothy Laurence.

© Shutterstock Zara and Tim shared a tender hug during the Badminton Horse Trials

Princess Anne and her husband delighted in the family day, spending time with their grandchildren, Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall, while their parents were busy at the event.