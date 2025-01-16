Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence on New Year's kiss with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague needs no introduction as the UK's most successful influencer. Having amassed more than 14 million followers across her social platforms, launched her own fashion brand, and started a movement of girls echoing her every purchase, the 25-year-old's life-altering appearance on Love Island in 2019 feels like a fleeting moment in her storied career.

As HELLO! joined Molly-Mae at The Londoner in Leicester Square for a Q&A prior to the launch of her Prime Video documentary Molly-Mae: Behind It All on 17 January, she seemed grounded. Unexpectedly so, considering her high-profile breakup with boxer Tommy Fury in August led to breaking news bulletins and dominated Internet chatter.

Responding to "publicity stunt" accusations, the mother-of-one, who shares daughter Bambi with her former fiancé, shared her frustrations.

© Instagram/@mollymae Molly's documentary is set to follow the launch of her fashion brand Maebe

"I actually wish it was a publicity stunt, because it would be a lot easier."

She continued: "Going through all of this with the turmoil of a breakup has been incredibly hard. I do see the comments, I see all of them. People say, 'Oh, this has obviously just been done for long-term brand or a publicity stunt', that is very painful, because it’s real life.

"Tommy and I have a baby together and it's very, very real, and a really hard thing we've both been through the last six months."

© Instagram / @mollymae The former couple share their daughter Bambi together

Promising to address the reason behind their shock split in her new documentary, Molly-Mae said: "We do talk about the breakup, and we're very honest in what we share," but did confirm "it's so much more than a breakup documentary."

Breaking her silence on the 'New Year's Eve kiss'

Echoing her promise to be "totally honest," the mother-of-one, who has remained incredibly guarded throughout her breakup, candidly broke her silence on the viral video of her kissing her ex-partner on New Year's Eve.

"We are navigating a really complicated time in both of our lives in the public eye. I think this is a whole new territory for me. Mine and Tommy's relationship has been in the public eye always, but to deal with this breakup with millions of eyes watching it is hard and it is complicated."

Molly said she 'never imagined' their relationship to end

Alluding no further to the status of their relationship following their caught-on-camera kiss, the Maebe founder admitted she and Tommy are still working things out."

The reason why I don't comment on it on my YouTube is simply because we are both navigating it and still figuring it out, as adults and as parents, and we're doing the best we can. The last thing I'd want is any confusion, or for people to be confused by what's going on. In the documentary I try to explain things as best I can."

© Prime Video The six part series will give viewers unprecedented access into Molly-Mae’s life, behind the vlog camera.

Along with addressing her breakup, Molly-Mae promises to share the raw side of motherhood as she navigates co-parenting her daughter, Bambi.

"It's not a secret that I did struggle at the start of my motherhood journey, and it's been an ongoing struggle for me, but at the minute, I'm in such an incredible place with being a mum, motherhood is all I dreamed it would be."

Episodes one to three of Molly-Mae: Behind It All are to launch exclusively on Prime Video on January 17, with the last three episodes dropping in spring 2025.