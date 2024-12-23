Amanda Bynes, 38, rocks risque look for rare public appearance at art gallery show

Amanda Bynes made a triumphant return to social media on December 22, as she revealed she had taken part in a pop-up art show in Los Angeles.

The former Disney star appeared with close friend Liam Paulson at the gallery, sharing a series of snaps of her own artwork that was on display. Fans loved the glimpse into her life away from the spotlight, and many couldn't help but praise the star for her healthy appearance.

Amanda wore a risque black crop top with sparkling clasps that stretched across her chest, paired with black skinny jeans and biker boots. She wore her blonde hair slicked back and in a mullet-style.

"You look amazing!!! So proud of you Amanda!" commented one follower as another shared how "proud" they were of the former Nickelodeon star.

Amanda graduated from California's FIDM, the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, in 2019, and in October she revealed a partnership with fashion designer Austin Babbitt and his Asspizza brand.

"My associate's of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off," the former actor captioned a photo of her designs printed on his merchandise.

© Instagram Amanda's original artwork features on the clothing

The pop-up show was also in collaboration with Austin; she had previously told People that she was "working on doing a pop-up art show in December," with Austin, adding that it "will have art and clothing".

Amanda has dreamed of her own clothing line for years, revealing in 2020 that she hoped to design a collection of her own after graduation.

© FOX Amanda Bynes in Easy A with Emma Stone

"Sup, Instagram. Just wanted to say hi to all of my followers; I really wanted to say I appreciate you so much for supporting me," she wrote on Stories at the time. "I'm really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I'm hoping that in the near future it will be out online."

Amanda abruptly quit Hollywood with a single tweet in 2010, seemingly at the peak of her career.

"Being an actress isn't as fun as it may seem. If I don't love something anymore, I stop doing it. I don't love acting anymore, so I've stopped doing it. I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you heard it here first," she wrote from her now-deleted account.

© Instagram Amanda has battled addiction and depression

She had starred in a series of hit teen comedies, including She's The Man and Easy A.

In 2013 Amanda was hospitalized under a 72-hour mental-health evaluation hold and her mother was granted a temporary conservatorship over her daughter's affairs

The conservatorship was extended, and in 2022 Amanda filed to end the conservatorship with the support of her parents.