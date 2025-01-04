4 Best dressed celebrities in January 2025: Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis & more

The start of a new year signals the beginning of a new sartorial chapter and 12 fresh months ahead of glorious fashion trends and red carpet hits.

The festive season of 2024 was all about hair bows, beautiful burgundy, sumptuous leather, and ski season style.

But as we enter a new epoch, the A-list style set take a look at how they will define their sartorial identity in 2025 and it is safe to say that the likes of Nicole Kidman and Demi Moore have kicked off the year with a bang.

Keep scrolling to see which celebrities served in the style stakes this month…

© Getty Nicole Kidman Babygirl star Nicole Kidman looked straight from the sea in a corseted gown with an ethereal mermaid quality. The petrol blue dress, with a bodice covered in shiny scales, was teamed with statement earrings and loose curls in her hair.

© Getty Viola Davis How to Get Away with Murder actress Viola Davis looked mesmerising at the Golden Gala: A Celebration of Excellence in a rosy pink satin gown with caped shoulders and a plunging front.

© Getty Demi Moore The Substance star Demi Moore arrived at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards in an unexpected ensemble featuring a black pantsuit, bejewelled top, and a youthful hair bow in her tumbling raven locks.

