4 Best dressed celebrities in January 2025: Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis & more

Best dressed celebrities in January 2025: Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore, Ariana Grande, more
Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis and demi moore with satin backdrop© Getty

The New Year has started strong with stunning sartorial performances

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The start of a new year signals the beginning of a new sartorial chapter and 12 fresh months ahead of glorious fashion trends and red carpet hits.

The festive season of 2024 was all about hair bows, beautiful burgundy, sumptuous leather, and ski season style. 

But as we enter a new epoch, the A-list style set take a look at how they will define their sartorial identity in 2025 and it is safe to say that the likes of Nicole Kidman and Demi Moore have kicked off the year with a bang.

Keep scrolling to see which celebrities served in the style stakes this month…

Nicole Kidman on red carpet in blue gown© Getty

Nicole Kidman

Babygirl star Nicole Kidman looked straight from the sea in a corseted gown with an ethereal mermaid quality. The petrol blue dress, with a bodice covered in shiny scales, was teamed with statement earrings and loose curls in her hair.

Viola Davis posed in pink satin dress© Getty

Viola Davis

How to Get Away with Murder actress Viola Davis looked mesmerising at the Golden Gala: A Celebration of Excellence in a rosy pink satin gown with caped shoulders and a plunging front.

Demi Moore on red carpet in black suit© Getty

Demi Moore

The Substance star Demi Moore arrived at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards in an unexpected ensemble featuring a black pantsuit, bejewelled top, and a youthful hair bow in her tumbling raven locks.

Ariana Grande on red carpet in puffball dress© Getty

Ariana Grande

Wicked actress Ariana Grande channeled a galactic goddess in a high-shine puffball dress complete with a strapless neckline and styled with glimmering jewels.

