Shailene Woodley turns heads in ultra short mini dress during star-studded night out at Venice Film Festival
The Big Little Lies actress attended the festival to support longtime friend George Clooney and turned heads in a leggy mini dress.

Shailene Woodley attends the "Jay Kelly" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival© Getty Images
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Shailene Woodley joined the star-studded 2025 Venice Film Festival. The Big Little Lies actress turned heads in an ultra short, black silk mini dress by Kallmeyer as she attended the premiere of George Clooney's film, Jay Kelly. The actress wrote her long dark hair half up and accessorized the look with the striking Bvlgari Serpenti High Jewelry necklace. While Shailene isn't appearing in the film, she attended the premiere to support George, who famously played her on-screen father in the 2011 movie, The Descendants.

Shailene stunned at the film's premiere and ended up seeing a very talked about movie. Jay Kelly, directed by Noah Baumbach, is getting rave reviews and even earned a 10-minute standing ovation at the festival. Other stars at the premiere were Amal Clooney, Adam Sandler, Eve Hewson, Naomi Watts, and Billy Crudup. HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the film: "George is without a doubt one of Hollywood’s greatest actors, and with Laura Dern starring opposite him and Noah directing, this project is set to be a must-watch." 

While the Venice Film Festival is known as a fashion event, Shailene really made a mark. But it's not a surprise. The 33-year-old is known for her many looks.

1/5

Shailene Woodley attends the "Jay Kelly" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival© Corbis via Getty Images

A sultry black silk mini dress by Kallmeyer

Shailene showed off her legs at the Venice Film Festival in a brand often worn by Zoë Kravitz. This look is an outlier for the actress, who often opts for midi gowns.

2/5

Ben Foster and Shailene Woodley are seen at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival© GC Images

A classic tank and denim look

When Shailene arrived in Venice for the film festival, she posed next to actor Ben Foster while wearing a classic black tank top and perfectly fitted jeans. Shailene paired the look with black boots and black sunglasses.

3/5

Shailene Woodley attends the Tod's fashion show© WireImage

Monochrome masterpiece

The Divergent actress leaned into Amity vibes at the Tod's Fall/Winter 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week on February 28, 2025. She wore a dark brown midi dress with a tan belt and boots.

4/5

Shailene Woodley at The Albies, Clooney Foundation for Justice© Variety via Getty Images

Custom beige Versace gown

Last fall, Shailene joined George and Amal at The Clooney Foundation for Justice "The Albies" event. She wore a custom beige jersey draped gown from Versace, paired with dyed blonde hair.

5/5

Shailene Woodley and George Clooney arrive at "The Descendants" Los Angeles Premiere© WireImage

The Dolce & Gabbana dress that started it all

In 2011, Shailene wore a strapless, black and floral printed midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana to The Descendants premiere with George. She was just 20-years-old when the dark comedy premiered.

