Christine Lampard wears the sweetest necklace in tribute to daughter Patricia This is lovely!

Christine Lampard looks to be having a lovely time on holiday with husband Frank! On Thursday, she shared a sunny swimsuit snap from a day out on a boat - managing to still look tanned and gorgeous despite the wind. Fans were quick to comment on her leopard-print swimsuit, which is an £120 number from cult brand Rixo. "Love the swimwear," one wrote, while another commented: "Love this. Leopard lover!" Others noticed her pretty gold necklace, which actually features an engraved 'P', in tribute to her baby daughter. How sweet is that?

Christine showed off her sweet necklace and RIXO swimsuit

The presenter has shared a number of photographs from her trip away, which coincided with Frank's 41st birthday. In another adorable husband and wife snap, she looked beautiful in a pretty off-the-shoulder dress by celebrity favourite brand Melissa Odabash, and chic tortoiseshell sunglasses.

READ MORE: Where the Love Island girls get their swimsuits and bikinis from

Christine didn't reveal whether baby Patricia has joined the couple on their holiday, though of course it's likely that she has - and she's never far from the Loose Women star's mind with that sweet personalised necklace, right? If you're wondering, the pretty piece is by jeweller Bianca Jones, and costs £188.

Leopard swimwear is star approved!

The arrival of summer means plenty of swimwear snaps from our other star favourites, with the likes of Michelle Keegan and Holly Willoughby rocking gorgeous cozzies in recent months. And on a recent trip to Dubai, Rochelle Humes proved she's yet another celebrity who loves the swimwear brand Hunza G. The This Morning star opted for the gorgeous Soltaire swimming costume in nude, which comes with a cool waist belt and retails for £140.

MORE: Holly Willoughby gives a sneak peek of her next Marks & Spencer collection

Amanda Holden is another big fan of a poolside snap, often posing in gorgeous bikinis by Melissa Odabash for her hot weather holidays - her most recent being another leopard print number like Christine's. Get that on your packing list, stat!