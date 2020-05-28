This Morning's beauty expert Bryony Blake wows in her ASOS summer dress haul on Instagram

Taking to social media on Wednesday, This Morning's beauty expert Bryony Blake modelled her latest ASOS summer dress haul on Instagram - and we're officially inspired. Opting for a selection of colourful printed dresses from high street brand Miss Selfridge, the celebrity makeup artist posted pictures of her favourite summer pieces, which included a blue floral midi and a red patterned tea dress. Clearly pleased with her latest purchases, she captioned the post: "Dress to make you feel your best. I got these two today from ASOS they're both Miss Selfridge." Loving Bryony's summer wardrobe? You're in luck, we've tracked down her favourite pieces - but you better hurry, they're selling fast!

Bryony posted pictures of her new summer dresses on Instagram

Bryony's blue floral frock is priced at just £25.35 in the Miss Selfridge sale. Sure to turn heads, we can see this pastel-hued piece paired with box-fresh white trainers and a nude crossbody bag.

Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £25.35, Miss Selfridge

As for her red printed tea dress, shop this vibrant number on the ASOS website for just £42. From daywear to date night dressing, this off-duty midi features a V-neck, cinched waist, button-keyhole back, and a statement front split.

Red Tea Dress, £42, Miss Selfridge on ASOS

Receiving an outpouring of praise, Bryony's 110K Instagram followers were certainly impressed with her new summer dresses. "Love these dresses - beautiful," wrote one. "Looking lovely in both," added another.

The TV presenter has been using her time in lockdown to shop for her summer wardrobe, and last week she sent her fans flocking to the New Look website to get their hands on her brand new white smock dress, which she bought through ASOS. Giving off major boho vibes in her seasonal ensemble, Bryony revealed that she'd discovered the smock dress after receiving a recommendation from This Morning's fashion producer, Amber Jackson, who regularly dresses fellow presenter Rochelle Humes for the show.

