Stacey Solomon's printed crop top is going straight on my holiday wishlist – and it's half-price

Stacey Solomon had fans swooning over her flattering summer co-ord this week – and the printed style is selling seriously fast.

Taking to Instagram to share snapshots from her family holiday, Stacey looked stunning as she modelled the 'Zebra Print Co-Ord' from her In The Style collection.

© Stacey Solomon Stacey is an In The Style ambassador

The 34-year-old posed with her one-year-old daughter Belle as she wore the printed crop top that featured flattering puffed sleeves and a tie front. Completing the look with the matching zebra print shorts and gold drop earrings, the star looked perfectly holiday-ready.

"Always the first ones up and ready for breakfast," Stacey wrote, as she revealed that her stylish co-ord had dropped by a huge 50% in the sale.

"I have a 50% off code. Biggest they've given anyone all year if any of you want to use it it's STACEY50," she wrote.

Fans wasted no time rushing to In The Style to pick up the two-piece, and both the shorts and crop top are already sold out in select sizes.

© Stacey Solomon Stacey looked holiday-ready in the zebra print two-piece

Co-ords are a top trend every summer, as the relaxed fit not only feels breezy and comfortable in the warm weather but the chic matching design can be styled for so many occasions.

While I love the tie-front crop top teamed with the shorts for a put-together holiday look, I could also see it being mixed and matched with a black linen skirt and trainers for a dressier finish.

The shorts will also be easy to throw on with so many pieces, and I'd recommend opting for an oversized white T-shirt and chunky dad sandals for an effortless 'cool girl' ensemble.

A summer co-ord is a wardrobe summer staple, and there are so many options on the high street that you'll buy now and wear forever. ASOS' knitted beach co-ord has an oversized top for throwing on at the beach with matching shorts, while Mango's version is perfect for formal occasions with its tailored waistcoat and mid-rise shorts.

If you're feeling inspired by Stacey's animal print co-ord you'll need to hurry, as the one-piece is selling out fast.