Lisa Armstrong headed back to work this week, and she wore a striking face mask to make it a safe and stylish experience! Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the makeup artist posted a photo of herself in a stunning mask that featured Louis Vuitton's iconic black and gold logo with an incredible mouth design on the front that looked like a large pair of red lips, with huge white teeth biting down on the lower lip.

The BAFTA award-winner also wore a pretty black top with a green and blue pattern, a gold necklace, and perhaps the most important accessory of all – a plastic face shield.

Lisa captioned the behind-the-scenes picture: "And we’re back to work....... great to be working again but in such a different way!!! #safetyfirst #thenewnorm @catchphrase @stephenmulhern Thank-you @bentherules for my protective but fun mask #loveit xxx." Her followers were big fans of her pandemic style, with one commenting: "How can you even rock a face mask & visor! Love it xx."

Lisa's fans loved her stylish new face mask

Others added: "That mask wins lockdown," "OMG I love it Lise!! Only you," And: "Best mask ever babe!!!! Go smash it xxx." Lisa's famous friends were also keen to share their approval, with Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts posting heart-eyes and crying-laughing emojis in response, and comedian Alan Carr adding: "I want that mask!!!"

The 43-year-old, who divorced I'm a Celebrity presenter Ant McPartlin earlier this year, is best known for her work on Strictly Come Dancing, where she is head of the makeup team. However, Lisa works on a range of other programmes, mostly behind the camera but she has also appeared as a guest judge on BBC Three's makeup artist talent competition Glow Up.

Lisa also often impresses her social media followers with her fun but chic sense of style, and clearly sees no reason to let a pandemic stop that trend…

