Returning to the Loose Women panel on Thursday, Christine Lampard certainly made a statement in her latest desk-to-daywear ensemble. Brightening our screens, the TV star delivered a masterclass in colour-blocking as she teamed a bright pink jumper from one of The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands – Boden – with a burgundy leather skirt from Zara.

RELATED: Frank Lampard makes rare comment about marriage to wife Christine

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Take note! Here's Christine Lampard's 5 style lessons

Keeping her accessories minimal, the mum-of-one completed her look with heeled stilettos. She wore her brunette hair down in loose curls and complimented her outfit with natural and dewy makeup. Modelling a brown smokey eye complete with a lick of mascara, Christine dusted her cheeks in a rosy blusher and opted for a Parisian pink lipstick to match – flawless.

SHOP: Christine Lampard's ultra-flattering leather skirt floors fans

Christine loves experimenting with bright colours

Loving her look? Christine's pretty pink top is the 'Kemsley Merino Collared Jumper' in plum blossom. Retailing at £85 online, it also comes in navy and cream – why not get all three? Made from 100 percent extra fine merino wool, coordinate this short-sleeved style with a high-waisted skirt or trousers for the office. Looking for something more casual? Add jeans and box-fresh trainers into the mix.

READ: Christine Lampard treats daughter Patricia to the dreamiest birthday cake

Kemsley Merino Collared Jumper, £85, Boden

As for her skirt, Christine donned this faux leather number which retails at £29.99 on the Zara website. High-waisted and with an elastic trim at the back, it also features a tie detail in the same fabric and a front fastening with covered buttons.

Faux leather skirt, £29.99, Zara

Dressed by her trusty styling duo, Bertie Bowen and Gemma Shanley – also known as MotherShoppers – Christine has certainly cemented her status as a fashion icon. Just last month the TV star had fans clamouring to get their hands on her fitted leather skirt from Sosandar, which she paired with a simple short-sleeved top from Zara.

After posting her outfit details on Instagram, plenty of fans showered Christine with compliments. "Aww, how lovely are you! Soo gorgeous," wrote one. "Absolutely stunning as usual, it's lovely to see you back on Loose Women," added another.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.